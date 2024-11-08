Peter Abeiku Appiah-Thompson's former school, UCC Junior High School, celebrated his victory in the 2024 NSMQ

The school mentioned his role as a former Head Boy and as the recipient of the 2021 President’s Independence Day Award

UCC Junior High School also expressed pride and encouraged other students to follow his example of dedication and success

UCC Junior High School, where Peter Abeiku Appiah-Thompson completed his basic education, celebrated its students' victory in the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

In a post on X, UCC JHS explained that Appiah-Thompson was a Head Boy in his final year in the school to prove that his leadership qualities were evident during his early years.

UCC JHS congratulates former student Peter Appiah-Thompson for leading Mfantsipim to win the 2024 NSMQ. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

The school also shared another post to indicate that its former student had received the 2021 President’s Independence Day Award as the Best Basic Education Graduate in the Central Region.

UCC JHS further wished Abeiku Appiah-Thompson well in his future endeavours and hoped other students would emulate his studiousness and excel in all they do.

Netizens congratulate Peter after UCC's post

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the posts made by UCC JHS about their former student's success.

Most of the comments were positive and many took the opportunity to wish Abeiku Appiah-Thompson well.

@Bofah_b asked:

“We're in 2024,Why's this necessary now?”

@ka_asabere said:

“Oh nice. Proud UNIJOSAN.”

@CrazyPr0fessor wrote:

“Lol wow, and knowing JHS kids, that was him not even trying.”

@BessahDanso said:

“The IQ JUST MASSIVE 🫡🫡✅✅”

@Tornyeva wrote:

“Wow!! The best always comes from UCC.”

@darko_kdee24 said:

“Oooo so he attended UCCJSS? Wow; excellence and service to Dwen hwɛ kan.”

@George_Grahammm wrote:

“You produced a beast.”

@dawgdeyfool said:

“Solid guy. My production 🫂”

Mfantsipim win 2024 NSMQ trophy

YEN.com.gh also reported that Mfantsipim School had emerged as the winner of the 2024 NSMQ after a gruelling contest.

After surpassing St Augustine's College and Keta Senior High Technical School, Ghanaians expressed mixed reactions.

While some applauded Mfantsipim for success in the national quiz, others questioned whether the NSMQ win was deserved.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh