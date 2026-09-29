Australia's government body, Services Australia, confirmed that 11 countries hold Reciprocal Health Care Agreements with the country

Citizens from the listed nations may receive help with the cost of medically necessary treatment during visits to Australia

The Australian Government has warned that these agreements should not replace comprehensive travel health insurance

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Australia has confirmed a list of 11 countries whose citizens are entitled to access Medicare benefits during visits to the country, under a set of Reciprocal Health Care Agreements (RHCAs) administered by Services Australia.

Australia announces the countries that qualify for an access to Medicare while visiting. Photo source: @albomp

Source: Getty Images

The agreements allow qualifying nationals to receive assistance with the cost of medically necessary care while on Australian soil, covering emergency treatment and conditions that cannot reasonably be delayed until the traveller returns home. Routine or elective medical appointments fall outside the scope of these arrangements.

Countries With Access to Australia's Medicare

The 11 nations currently holding active agreements with Australia are Belgium, Finland, Italy, Malta, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Ireland, Slovenia, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Citizens of these countries are eligible to access Medicare benefits subject to the specific terms of the agreement applicable to their home country. Full details of country-specific conditions are available on the Services Australia website.

What the Agreements Cover and Their Limits

The agreements operate on a reciprocal basis, meaning Australians who travel to any of the 11 partner countries are similarly entitled to assistance with necessary medical costs during their stay, including emergency care and treatment for conditions that cannot wait.

However, the Australian Government has been clear that these arrangements are not a replacement for personal travel health insurance. Even travellers from eligible countries are advised to secure comprehensive cover before departing, as the reciprocal agreements do not account for every medical scenario or expense that may arise abroad.

For citizens of countries outside the list, private travel insurance remains a key protection when visiting Australia.

The agreements reflect longstanding diplomatic and healthcare ties between Australia and its partner nations, and are managed through Services Australia, the official government body responsible for their administration.

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Source: YEN.com.gh