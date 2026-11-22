The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission suspended acceptance of new PhD applications across all tertiary institutions in the country

GTEC Director-General Professor Ahmed Abdulai Jinapor announced the freeze at UMaT's 19th Congregation in Tarkwa

The audit will examine accreditation status, supervisor qualifications, research facilities, completion rates and enrolment figures at institutions nationwide

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has placed an immediate freeze on new PhD applications across all tertiary institutions in Ghana while it conducts a comprehensive audit of doctoral programmes nationwide.

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission suspended acceptance of new PhD applications across all tertiary institutions in the country

Source: Facebook

Citi News reported that the GTEC Director-General Professor Ahmed Abdulai Jinapor announced the suspension on Saturday during the University of Mines and Technology's (UMaT) 19th Congregation ceremony in Tarkwa, stating that no new doctoral applications would be accepted until the review is concluded.

The audit will examine the accreditation status of doctoral programmes, student enrolment figures, the qualifications of supervisors, available research facilities, completion rates and the integrity of thesis examinations at institutions across the country.

Professor Jinapor expressed concern over what he characterised as inflated admissions at some universities, questioning whether institutions enrolling large numbers of doctoral candidates could realistically maintain adequate supervision and academic standards.

He pointed to one institution that had admitted more than 250 PhD students in total, including 52 into a single programme, as an illustration of the problem.

"Its purpose is not to punish; it is to protect the credibility of the Ghanaian doctorate, so that a PhD earned in Ghana commands respect at home and abroad," Professor Jinapor said.

"We have asked all universities that are offering PhD programs to submit to us data of PhD programs that they are running. We'll evaluate them. Those that are doing well like UMaT, we'll allow you to. But those that are producing them for the sake of money, we are going to stop it. So in the meantime, GTEC, unfortunately, is putting a freeze on the acceptance of new PhD applications until we are done with this exercise," he said.

Professor Jinapor indicated that institutions meeting the required academic standards, with UMaT cited specifically as an example, would be permitted to continue their programmes once the review is complete. The suspension will remain in place for the duration of the audit.

Source: YEN.com.gh