A federal judge sentenced former Jackson, Mississippi, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to over three years in federal prison for accepting $50,000 in bribes

Lumumba was ensnared by an FBI sting operation involving undercover agents posing as real estate developers seeking to build a hotel in downtown Jackson

The sentencing closes the chapter on a political career that once positioned Lumumba as a rising star among young Black elected officials in the Deep South

A federal judge has sentenced former Jackson, Mississippi, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to 37 months in federal prison after he accepted $50,000 in campaign contributions from undercover FBI agents posing as real estate developers.

US District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III handed down the sentence on Friday, November 20, 2026, following Lumumba's guilty plea earlier in the year to a federal bribery charge.

Former Jackson mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba was sentenced to 37 months in prison after taking $50,000 in bribes from undercover FBI agents. Image credit: krisanapong detraphiphat/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The case stemmed from a 2024 indictment alleging that Lumumba directed a city employee to shorten a bid deadline to benefit two supposed out-of-town developers who were, in fact, FBI agents seeking to construct a hotel adjacent to Jackson's downtown convention centre.

Lumumba addresses the court

Facing supporters dressed in white in the courtroom, a visibly solemn Lumumba told the judge that he had let down his community and placed an "unfair burden" on his wife and children. "My failures have become unbearable," he said.

He also addressed the people of Jackson directly, telling them they deserved better than the negative narrative surrounding their city. "I see a city and a community that is full of promise and hope," he said.

Judge Jordan acknowledged Lumumba's qualities and expressed doubt that he would reoffend, calling the case "a tragedy on a lot of different levels." Nevertheless, Jordan said the sentence was necessary to deter public corruption in Mississippi's capital. "There were a lot of people with their hands out, and the level of corruption that's reflected in this record is deeply disturbing," he said.

A political career cut short

Lumumba was first elected mayor of Jackson in 2017 at the age of 34, becoming the city's youngest mayor. He had previously run in a 2014 special election to succeed his father, Chokwe Lumumba, who died just eight months into office. The younger Lumumba campaigned on an ambitious progressive platform, pledging to make Jackson "the most radical city on the planet."

His eight years in office were defined by successive crises, including a state takeover attempt of Jackson Public Schools, the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a devastating 2021 ice storm that triggered a water crisis, and a second water emergency in 2022 that drew national scrutiny. A dispute over a rubbish collection contract in 2023, during which Lumumba accused council members of bribery, reportedly drew the attention of federal investigators.

The FBI sting also ensnared other Democratic politicians in Jackson. Former Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens and former Jackson City Councilman Aaron Banks were each sentenced earlier this month to more than three years in state prison. Former city councillor Angelique Lee is among those still awaiting sentencing.

Mawuli Mel Davis, president-elect of the National Conference of Black Lawyers, said at a post-sentencing press conference that the FBI "completely created and manufactured" the scheme, adding: "Two things can be true."

Midwife jailed for US visa fraud, faces punishment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian midwife had been sentenced after admitting to presenting a passport containing forged immigration stamps as part of a United States visa application.

Hannah Sarpomah entered a guilty plea before the Accra Circuit Court on the charge of uttering a forged document.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh