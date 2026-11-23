Singapore announced a firm deadline requiring dual citizens to renounce one of their nationalities upon reaching adulthood

The policy affects Singaporeans who hold citizenship in another country, including a number of Ghanaians with ties to both nations

The move has reignited conversation about dual citizenship policies across Africa, where Ghana currently does not permit dual nationality

Singapore has issued a formal deadline requiring all dual citizens to select a single nationality, putting thousands of people with ties to the city-state on notice to make a life-changing decision.

Under Singaporean law, citizens who acquire a second nationality automatically forfeit their Singapore citizenship.

Singapore announces a mew deadline for dual citizens to choose one nationality to keep. Photo credit: FG Trade/Getty Images.

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For those born with dual citizenship through parentage, the country requires them to formally renounce one passport upon turning 21.

The latest announcement reinforces this long-standing position, with authorities making clear that no extensions will be granted beyond the stipulated deadline.

Singapore's stance on dual nationality

Singapore has never permitted its citizens to hold dual nationality simultaneously as adults, a policy that sets it apart from many Western nations.

The government argues that full citizenship must reflect an undivided commitment to the country.

Those who fail to make a declaration by the deadline risk having their Singapore citizenship revoked without the option to reclaim it.

The policy applies to individuals born to a Singaporean parent and a parent of another nationality, as well as to Singaporeans who may have naturalised elsewhere.

Officials have urged those affected to begin the process of renunciation well ahead of the deadline to avoid complications.

What this means for Ghanaians with ties to Singapore

The announcement carries particular relevance for Ghanaians living or studying in Singapore, as well as the children of Ghanaian-Singaporean couples.

Ghana, like Singapore, does not currently permit its citizens to hold dual nationality in most circumstances, meaning individuals caught between both legal frameworks face limited options.

Ghanaians who have built lives in Singapore while retaining ties to home may now be compelled to make a formal declaration that effectively severs their legal connection to one country.

For families spread across both nations, the decision carries emotional and practical weight beyond mere paperwork.

The development has prompted renewed debate about whether Ghana should revisit its own citizenship laws to allow dual nationality, a conversation that has surfaced periodically among the diaspora community.

Advocates argue that permitting dual citizenship would strengthen economic ties, encourage investment, and allow Ghanaians abroad to contribute more formally to national development without forfeiting their adopted legal status.

For now, those holding citizenship in both countries must comply with Singapore's requirements, with the city-state leaving no room for ambiguity on the matter.

Singapore lists 160+ visa-free countries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Singapore had announced a fresh travel update that could interest people planning to visit the country.

The policy covered a large number of countries, making short-term travel easier for many international visitors.

Some countries, however, remained subject to different entry requirements under the latest rules.

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Source: YEN.com.gh