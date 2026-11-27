Ghana Weather Update: GMet Forecast Hot Afternoon and Evening Storms Today, November 27
- The Ghana Meteorological Agency released its afternoon weather forecast for Friday, November 27, 2026
- Thunderstorms and rain threaten parts of the western coast and middle sector from afternoon into the night
- Hazy and dry conditions are set to grip the northern sector throughout the forecast period
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A mix of sunshine, afternoon storms, and harmattan-like haze is in store for Ghanaians on Friday, November 27, 2026, according to the latest forecast from the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet).
For much of the country, the afternoon will be dominated by sunny and hot weather.
GMet, however, has flagged a risk of unsettled conditions developing along the western coast and in the middle sector of the country.
According to the agency, clouds could build up during the afternoon hours, sparking thunderstorms or spells of rain in those zones.
Some areas may continue to see rainfall well into the evening, and a few locations could experience wet conditions lasting through the night.
Dry and hazy in the north
Conditions in the northern sector will be markedly different. GMet says hazy and fairly dry weather will persist across that part of the country for the entire forecast period, consistent with the dusty, harmattan-influenced conditions that typically grip the north at this time of year.
Residents in affected areas are advised to keep track of updates from GMet as the day progresses, particularly those living along the western coast and middle belt where the risk of heavy downpours remains elevated into the night.
Read the afternoon weather update issued by the GMet on X below:
ECG explains regional power outage causes
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana announced outages across four regions.
ECG traced the disruptions to separate faults, including an underground cable fault and feeder challenges.
Dozens of communities across Accra, Tema, the Western Region and Ashanti West lost power supply.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.