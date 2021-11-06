Shatta Wale has released a single called "JailMan"

The single follows his release from prison

The Dancehall Artiste lamented the state of remand prisoners

Musician, Shatta Wale, has released a single barely weeks after his release from the Ankaful Prison.

The Dancehall musician in the single named "JailMan" lamented the state of prisoners, especially those in remand.

Shatta Wale weeps for remand prisoners in new "JailMan" single. Photo: Twitter/ShattaWale

"I feel pain for my heart Too many young boys in remand I know you have some heart Change the prison system," part of the #JailMan lyrics sings.

Shatta Wale got released under the condition of a 100,000 cedi bail. After that, however, the musician got arrested for faking a gun attack.

So far, this is the official release of Shatta amid his loud silence since his departure from the Amkaful prison.

Meanwhile, many are divided over the arrest and jail of Shatta Wale. Some lawyers argue that the sentencing was harsh, considering that his faking was a misdemeanor and not a criminal act.

Others also believe the arrest will send the right signals to celebrities who cause fear and panic in the name of social media clout.

