Kisa Gbekle has shown off her enhanced body after her surgery all the way in Turkey

She was seen beaming with smiles as she shook her body for all to see

Earlier she claimed that having one's body enhanced was more painful than childbearing

Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle has been spotted in a video flaunting her transformed shape while beaming with smiles all the way in her current base in Accra.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kisa was spotted dancing her heart out as she admired her new figure.

She was seen standing in what looked like her hotel room as she recorded herself looking as radiant as ever.

Actress Kisa Gbekle. Source: Instagram/kisagbekle

Source: Instagram

Kisa Gbekle was seen wearing a tight blue top over a pair of bodycon training briefs which had a matching colour.

After posting the video, Kisa captioned it:

"2 weeks after …. Swollen asf .Body nu sika br3br3. @dr.serkanbalta @best_clinic_istanbul"

Fans react to the video

Many fans and followers of Kiss Gbekle took to the comment section to react to the video of the actress.

clarisyeboah came in with the comment:

"Give ur previous body nu to me 333"

ree.amponsah_ commented:

"Love you kisa"

og_bavaria had this to say:

"It's loading"

pearledinam7 also commented:

"Ur skin is so beautiful"

Undergoing body enhancement is more painful than childbearing - Kisa Gbekle

Kisa Gbekle earlier said the pain involved in having a tummy tuck procedure done is more painful than childbirth or other procedures.

While speaking in a video on Instagram and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kisa was seen seated on what looked like a bed in her hospital room as she made some observations.

According to her, anyone who has undergone liposuction procedure or BBL procedure, should not compare their pain to other procedures like a tummy tuck procedure.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video showing pretty Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle in a hospital in Turkey getting ready to undergo an operation has caused a massive stir on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kisa was seen standing in what looked like a room in a hospital.

She was speaking to someone who she claimed to be a doctor and said he was the best doctor for the procedure she was about to undergo.

Source: Yen