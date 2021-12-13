A video of Akua GMB and her daughter dancing has got fans reacting on social media

Akua started dancing first before her daughter joined in slowly

The looks on the faces of both mom and daughter are heartwarming and fans have admired them

A beautiful video of Akua GMB and her daughter with Dr. Kwaku Oteng has warmed the hearts of fans on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Akua was happily dancing to a gospel song when the little princess joined in slowly.

She started jumping up and down and smiling and it was obvious that she was enjoying herself even more than the mother.

A collage of Akua GMB and daughter. Photo credit: @iamakuamoakoaa/Instagram

Reaction

The video has triggered massive reactions on social media with many praising the little girl especially.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

priscillamensah796: “Amazingly beautiful......”

spendioak: “It's Agudie's joy for me.”

gifty.debrah: “You look soo pretty. What a fantastic shape and I know it's all natural forming.”

kingjosiaha: “Such a beautiful Queen.”

3304mimi: “Cos princess can dance better you are blocking her beautifully beautiful queen.”

yaahtiwaa: “Beautiful woman.”

rebekita_enterprise: “Eiiiiii see akude3.”

ohemaa.blizzy: “Awwwn see the way the lil girl is jamming to the song.”

maw_usi: “Baby gal enjoying more than u.”

jenniferkorankye: “I watch like 20 times. Agudeeee333.”

nuellaamamundi: “He3 obaapa. Not bola bird o.”

comfort_addi_agyapong: “The only person I was trying to watch was the princess.”

aning904: “You look so gorgeous.”

shrubsecrets_gh: “see baby girl...the way she is enjoying the music.”

