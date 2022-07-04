Tanzanian Pastor Allen Mziray has stated that late Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu failed to make heaven because of her disobedience

According to Allen, he came to the knowledge of this after it was shown to him by God in the course of a vigil prayer at church some days ago

The Tanzanian claimed God shared with him how the late singer was warned severally via various means but she refused

Allen Miray, a Tanzanian preacher, has warned ladies to stop using worldly adornments as it will hinder them from making heaven like late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu.

The pastor made this call in a Facebook post on July 2 as he revealed that the late gospel singer is in hell because of her disobedience.

Pastor Allen Mziray said Osinachi is in hell for disobedience

In the lengthy read titled, 'OSINACHI NWANCHUKWU IS IN HELL FOR DISOBEDIENCE,' Allen said God told him these things during a vigil prayer in church some days ago.

Allen's bombshell comes 7 days after the remains of the late singer was laid to rest in her hometown, Isochi Umunneochi in Abia State.

Allen claimed that God told him that the Ekwueme crooner was warned severally

According to the preacher, God said late Osinachi was warned severally to change from her ways, but the Ekwueme crooner refused and kept using 'instruments of Jezebel.'

Allen said that the singer is now burning in hell. His post read in part:

"Few days ago we were in vigil prayer in the church when suddenly the Lord appeared and he told me" Allen, what is the latest news about the gospel singer osinachi nwanchukwu?".

"I told the Lord" very recently I saw a youtube story that they were performing a burial ceremony, I saw the coffin in the church which I believe they were going to Bury her at last( I don't know if she's buried yet)".

"The Lord said to me" go and speak about this again, tell my children what happened. Osinachi is in hell for disobedience, I warned her but she never wanted to listen to me.

"I warned her many times through different ways but still she did not listen to me. She just kept hardening her heart and using these instruments of jezebel. She's now in hell suffering great torment, she's burning in fire because of the property of jezebel she was using"."

Social media reactions

Udoh Joheobe Rosemary said:

"Oh miserable Man. So this is your message? God is the one asking you what is happening in the earth ehnn. So he can't see again abi?"

Ugwuonah Nkiruka said:

"True talk, God bless you in Jesus Christ name, amen.

"May the Lord Jesus open the eyes of the readers so they can understand this warning and apply it to their lives in genuine repentance in Jesus name, Amen."

Rooth Rao said:

"Thanks alot,l have been using all this things but last year l got saved and l was stopped in my dreams but when l kept on using them this time round the voice was so harsh until l had to surrender,l thank God,l love God so much coz it showed me he really cares for me."

Federick Barbarossa said:

"Many people are being warned and the devil is harden their heart ...

"God has a condition for those that are ready for heaven..is up to you to believe this divine warning.or ignore but on the last days .it will be a witness against you .....chose the Lord while there's time."

