Fashion can be painful sometimes. A beautiful lady was overwhelmed by the pain that accompanied a nose piercing procedure from a body modification artist.

The lady screamed while tears rolled down her face when the artist pierced her nose with a needle.

A one-minute video widely circulated online shows the lady shaking with a slight motion as she cried out of pain due to the procedure.

Photos of lady weeping during piercing procedure. Credit: Adwoa Sarfoah

Source: Facebook

Social media user, Adwoa Sarfoah, shared the footage on her social media page with the caption, ''we women go through a lot''.

Netizens have reacted to the clip after watching it, with some asking who asked the lady to go for the nose piercing.

As of the time of this publication, the video had raked in more than 1,000 views, with fewer comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Peeps react to video online

Ohene Grace commented:

''Who send am once you want to do something then be ready to bear the consequences.''

Samuel Kofi Agbenyegah Addison said:

''Beauty is pain.''

Edward Amoah commented:

''Now crying. You think say ibe easy.''

Pretty Adora Disu said:

''Who sent you herh one piercing I'm scared to have.''

Maame Adwoa Oparebea commented:

''Boi. I can't kill myself.''

Boboor JL Propertiesgh said:

''This is not delivering of baby ooo.''

