Pastor Hammond Love has faced court charges for theft and document forgery involving a luxury Honda Civic

His unkempt appearance in court has raised concerns about his emotional state amid ongoing legal troubles

Social media reactions reflected widespread sympathy and prayers for Pastor Love during this challenging time

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Pastor Hammond Love, General Overseer of Action Grace Chapel, has reappeared before an Accra Circuit Court, and his looks have got many worried.

Pastor Love, the ex-husband of Obaapa Christy, is alleged to have stolen a Honda Civic valued at GH¢180,000 and forged documents connected to the vehicle.

Pastor Hammond Love reappers before Accra Circuit Court over alleged GHC180k Honda Civic car theft case. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

In his first appearance before the court on Thursday, April 16, 2026, the 54-year-old preacher was remanded for two weeks after he pleaded not guilty.

The embattled pastor made his latest court appearance on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

A video circulating on social media showed Pastor Love at the court premises dressed in a red and grey T-shirt, accompanied by his legal team and some colleagues.

Unlike his usual style, his face was not groomed with hair all over. His facial expression suggests he may be worried, tense, or deep in thought.

He looked off to the side with a serious gaze, while the people around him seemed to be engaging him in conversation or trying to get his attention.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Pastor Love's car and jail troubles

Pastor Love's latest legal case comes over a year after he was sentenced to a 48-month jail term in October 2024.

The man was sentenced in relation to a 2016 car fraud case involving his childhood friend, Samuel Amankwaah.

He subsequently appealed his jail sentence, with the matter still in court.'

Pastor Hammond Love is in court for another car-related case aside from his 2024 fraud conviction. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: TikTok

Reactions to Pastor Love's court appearance

Nana Yaw 🇬🇭💚🖤💛 said:

"Hhhhhmmmm.. May grace intercede for him! It’s sad seeing a man going through this. Only God knows why it's going on."

GAMELI-TV📺 said:

"Until you're in a situation where people's testimony will count for your conviction, you won't understand that a good name is better than riches."

aaAwulaShuga(Shantel mami)🩷:

"Awww I don’t know this man from anywer Buh am feeling sorry for him😭😭😭😭i cnt hold my tears😭😭😭🙄😭."

Kwaku ❤️❤️ said:

"May God have mercy. I hate to see a fellow human being going through situations like this 😭😭😭😭😭."

VAANsCAKES&MORECOUTURE❤️ said:

"Awwn ..He’s going through a lot..God, please have mercy on him ..Guys, let’s pray for him okay."

Ghanaian pastor Isaac Oppong arrested in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian pastor Isaac Oppong had been arrested in Canada over his alleged involvement in a fraudulent scheme targeting a government social support programme.

The police apprehended Oppong, a legal resident of Canada and a pastor affiliated with the Miracle Arena for All Nations church in Vaughan, Ontario.

He is accused of being part of a 15-member group suspected of exploiting a government initiative designed to assist individuals at risk of homelessness.

Police alleged that the 38-year-old is the mastermind of the syndicate, which is believed to have fraudulently obtained nearly $100,000 between January and December 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh