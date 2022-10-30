Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a civil engineer and a renowned politician, gave a sad account of how he lost his dad

The politician who was interviewed by Delay took viewers on a trip down memory lane on how he lost his father

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong's dad was one of the high court judges who were abducted and murdered on June 30th 1982

Ghanaian politician, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, was a guest on Deloris Frimpong Manso's Delay show. Kwabena Agyepong is one of the few political figures featured on the show.

The well-respected honourable, who is one of the key figureheads of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), took viewers of the show on a trip down memory lane to a sad event that happened on June 30th 1982.

Three well-respected high court judges were kidnapped and murdered. They were Cecilia Koranteng-Addow, Frederick Poku Sarkodie and Kwadjo Adgyei Agyepong, the father of Kwabena Agyepong.

According to him, the events happened very fast. He said one evening when he had returned from watching a football match which involved Accra Hearts Of Oak, and at the time, Ghana was under a military government.

Kwabena Agyepong recollected that there was a curfew, and Ghanaians were obliged to sleep around 8 pm. He told Delay that he got home and started writing a letter whiles his father ate at the dinner table.

Kwabena Agyepong mentioned that an individual came knocking on their door with a message that Cecilia Koranteng-Addow, one of the judges that lost their lives that night, was ill and his dad's presence was needed.

Kwadwo Agyepong was then compelled to follow the messenger and informed his son that he would be back, and that was the last time Kwabena Agyepong heard from his beloved father.

Days later, after an unfruitful search for the three high court judges, their lifeless bodies were finally found. Kwabena Agyepong said the period was one of the worst days of his life.

