Ghana defender Daniel Amartey has visited his friends in Teshie in the Greater Accra Region

The video of the player socializing with the townfolks as he observed a football game has gone viral online

He also donated some football souvenirs to players of local football teams in the area

Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey received a warm reception after visiting a local park in Teshie, where he grew up playing football.

The Beşiktaş defender organized his annual games at Teshie Camp 2 Park, a suburb of Accra, where he had the chance to reconnect with old friends.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former Leicester City defender, on his arrival, exchanged pleasantries with individuals, including former Ghanaian footballer Awudu Issaka.

Dressed as if ready to play, the 29-year-old sat beside Awudu Issaka to watch a game involving two local teams.

Knowing that a Black Stars player was in the neighbourhood, many people thronged the field, hoping to see Daniel Amartey.

Amartey, who had been a regular for the Black Stars until recently, showed his humble side by engaging with locals, taking pictures with them, and presenting some souvenirs to the teams before he left.

The adorable video, which highlights the humility and desire of Daniel Amartey to give to society, had raked in over 100 likes at the time of writing the report.

Kamalden Sulemana visits his hometown

Another Black Stars player who visited his hometown after the European season ended was Kamaldeen Sulemana.

After featuring in the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic, the Southhampton player reunited with his friends and family.

Kamaldeen also exhibited humility as he interacted with elders and the town went to watch the community game.

Asamoah Gyan hangs out Bukom Banku

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bukom Banku and Asamoah Gyan were spotted at the sports initiative of the latter known as All Regional Games.

Speaking broken English, Bukom Banku introduced Gyan as the former Balck Stars captain and added that he has significant experience in football.

The retired footballer took a selfie video with his iPhone Pro Max phone while the retired boxer showered him with accolades.

