A young Ghanaian man has taken the bold step to venture into the culinary industry in the UK, serving indigenous Ghanaian food.

The young man, identified as Abu Kente, has established what has now become the first Ghanaian restaurant in Hatfield, a town close to London.

Abu Kente inside his Kent's Spices and Lounge Restaurant Photo credit: Zionfelix TV/YouTube

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix TV on YouTube, the young said he opened his restaurants to provide indigenous Ghanaian food to the many Africans in and around his catchment area.

Abu Kente said oftentimes when Africans in Hatfield crave their indigenous food and a common place to mingle with their countrymen and women they had to travel to London to have that experience.

This challenge, he said, is what his newly opened restaurant seeks to address by bringing authentic African food and a place to hang out to Africans in the Hatfield township.

"I have been here for a long and so I know what Hatfield needs, and we need something like this because if we have to out we have to travel to London to enjoy. So I decided to do something like this in Hatfield so we don't have to travel to London. We can just enjoy here," he explained.

Kente's Spices and Lounge

The restaurant named, Kente's Spices and Lounge, serve authentic Ghanaian food such as Waakye, Jollof rice, banku, and Fufu among a list of other delicacies from the African continent.

It operates daily, from Monday to the weekends with a special buffet on Sunday, where they serve Tuo Zaafi and Kokonte.

"We take table bookings, we take birthdays as well. We entertain everything because we are doing it for the community," he said.

