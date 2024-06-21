Efia Odo, in a video, visited a restaurant and ate kenkey with an assortment of protein and pepper

The actress and socialite ate in a local asanka and also had pieces of avocado in her asanka with numerous pieces of pork

Efia Odo was well-dressed in an elegant black dress and had very long nails, which did not stop her from enjoying the meal with her hand

Popular Ghanaian actress and socialite Efia Odo went viral after a video showing her eating a large meal of kenkey with an assortment of proteins and pepper surfaced. The video showed the star enjoying her meal at a local eatery, which shared the video on its social media page.

Efia Odo was dressed elegantly in a black dress and did not shy away from enjoying the traditional meal. The actress had her long nails done, but it did not deter her from enjoying the meal. Kenkey typically has a sticky texture, and long nails are likely to get in the way. However, Efia Odo showed that she was a pro and managed to use her fingers in a way that prevented the kenkey from getting entangled with her professionally done manicure.

Efia Odo's asanka, a traditional earthenware bowl, was filled to the brim with an array of delicious-looking items. Numerous pieces of juicy pork and fried eggs surrounded the kenkey. The actress made the meal even healthier as she ordered several pieces of avocado, alongside the dish. This combination has become popular among many Ghanaian kenkey lovers.

Efia Odo is not the only Ghanaian celebrity who loves local meals. Recently, Jordan Ayew was spotted at a local chop bar.

Sulley Muntari visits a local chop bar

In another story, Sulley Muntari, in a video, visited a local chop bar and had a nice conversation with the owner, with a broad smile on his face.

The video was shared on the eatery's Instagram page, and the caption indicated that the footballer had visited to eat some local dishes.

In the video's comments section, many Ghanaians were happy to see the veteran footballer smiling brightly and expressed their admiration for him.

