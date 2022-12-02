Many Ghanaian girls have expressed admiration for many of the Black Stars players, with one of them being Tariq Lamptey

The young man has captured the attention of the ladies with his talent and handsome looks

A video of Tariq being interviewed and speaking in a thick and posh British accent had many ladies weak in the knees

British-born Ghanaian right full-back, Tariq Lamptey, is one of the star men at the 2022 World Cup and has won the hearts of many Ghanaian ladies.

Tariq Lamptey Speaks In Posh Foreign Accent

The young man who was born in Hillingdon, England but switched allegiances for Ghana has mesmerised fans with his fashion sense, handsome looks and footballing abilities.

A video of the footballer being interviewed had many ladies falling for him more as he spoke in a refined, thick and posh foreign accent. Many ladies were not aware of his accent and were intrigued when they heard him speak.

The cute young man in the interview was speaking about the World Cup and Ghana's chances at the competition.

Most of Tariq's admirers did not seem to care about what he was saying, as they could not get past his handsomeness and only listened to his voice, not his words. The impressed ladies dropped interesting comments fawning over the Ghanaian superstar.

Tariq Lamptey's Accent Wows Ladies

sistacrysta<3 said:

hes so pretty

Miss Kess wrote:

Omg his lips

Destiny beauty ❤️❤️❤️❤️ commented:

Awwwwn my crush

yolandaaa was also mesmaried:

It’s the way he speaks for me❤️❤️❤️❤️

Narnahadwoa also said:

Eii I can’t hear what’s he’s saying so he speaks English like this Bbe I’m marrying you

Franklina osei also wrote:

@cecibae18 you boo is so cute and the accent is accenting

Nana Adowa papa bi was also moved:

Fresh boy hw much love ❤️❤️❤️❤️

