Nana Ama McBrown was at Okomfo Kolege's wife's funeral over the weekend and an interesting video popped up from the event

In the video, a couple of Ghanaian women who also attended the funeral were spotted begging the actress for Lorry fare

The footage sparked reactions on social media as many peeps complained about the attitude of the women and condemned the act

Star Kumawood actress and serial business owner Nana Ama McBrown, was one of the public figures at Okomfo Kolege's wife's funeral, which took place over the weekend.

In a video, Nana Ama McBrown could be seen making her way out of the funeral grounds in her G Wagon and engaged in a conversation with Kyekyeku and a fellow actor.

From their conversation, it seemed McBrown had offered the pair some money, but they politely told her to keep it while smiling brightly.

Some women who surrounded McBrown's car overhead the conversation and started begging the actress for transportation fare back home. McBrown refused their request and zoomed off in her luxury vehicle.

Okomfo Kolege got bereaved when his beautiful wife and child sadly lost their lives during childbirth. The veteran actor had a massive breakdown after news of the sad incident circulated a few weeks ago.

Kolege looked inconsolable at the funeral grounds and had grief written all over his face. Numerous peeps tried their best to calm him down and console him. Many public figures like Kyekyeku, Ras Nene, McBrown and other Kumawood stars were at the funeral.

Netizens React To McBrown Being Begged For Money

Martin Opoku said:

Ghanaians are always begging whyyy

As what ? also commented:

Lorry fare ?, Ghanaians will always loose their chances

user7883216815655 also said:

Some of u always beggin

user499227932822 wrote:

The lady asking her own gender for money. Is she not shy.Ah always asking for money

In other news, Kumawood actor Okomfo Kolegae buried his wife and unborn child at Atwima Tabare on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

The burial ceremony was attended by many Kumawood stars including star actress Nana Ama McBrown.

A video has popped up showing McBrown consoling Kolegae as he wept uncontrollably at the burial ceremony.

Source: YEN.com.gh