Afia Schwarzenegger has been in hot waters for months now after some comments she made about Wontumi left a bad taste in his mouth

Many would recall that Afia Schwarzenegger appeared on UTV's United Showbiz with host Nana Ama Mcbrown and made accusations against Wontumi

Wontumi sued Afia Schwarzenegger with a contempt of court lawsuit, and it was ruled that the actress would spend ten days in jail

Ghanaian actress and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has issued an official apology to a high court in Tema after she was convicted of contempt of court and was sentenced to a ten days jail term.

Afia Schwarzenegger Issues Official Apology To Court Photo source: queenafiaschwarzenegger, zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

This came at the back of some unsavoury comments she made about NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi. One would recall that months ago, Afia Schwar was a guest on UTV's United Showbiz program.

The controversial actress made some allegations against Wontumi, which did not sit well with him. This led to him filing the law suit against Afia Schwar.

United Showbiz host Nana Ama McBrown and guest A-Plus were fined as they were found to have contributed to the unfortunate incident. Afia Schwar, however, has not yet served the 10-day jail time sentence after the court revoked the bench warrant for her arrest.

The actress has admitted that her actions and behaviour on United Showbiz were wrong and has pleaded with the court to forgive her behaviour. She promised to put up better conduct in public from henceforth.

Afia Schwar Apology Sparks Reactions

iam_maggious commented:

The national problem has apologized.

empress3589 said:

She should apologize to the person she insulted not court

eben7381 also wrote:

She for go jail…..make the court not mind am…she go do am again

amosasante43 also reacted:

I don't think she wrote this someone wrote it for her

Afia Schwarzenegger Reportedly Jailed Over Chairman Wontumi Case; McBrown, A Plus, Others Fined

In a related story, Afia Schwarzenegger has reportedly been convicted for contempt of court and sentenced to 10 days in prison.

Schwar was convicted by a High Court in Tema on Thursday, November 1, 2022, following a suit by Chairman Wontumi.

Nana Ama McBrown, Kwame A Plus, and Mr Logic who were cited as co-contemnors have been fined GHC60,000.

Source: YEN.com.gh