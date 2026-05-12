Stonebwoy has been confirmed as the complainant against blogger Webkid Afrika, contradicting previous denials from his camp

Webkid Afrika is faced with multiple charges, including the publication of false news against the musician

Reactions on social media showed mixed feelings about the arrest, as many questioned the implications

Stonebwoy is the complainant behind the arrest of blogger and Shatta Movement supporter Webkid Afrika, his lawyer has confirmed, directly contradicting the musician's own camp, which has repeatedly denied any involvement.

SM blogger Webkid faces serious charges following his arrest over a false report against Stonebwoy. Image credit: Stonebwoy, Added Media

Source: Facebook

Webkid Afrika's lawyer said the name Livingstone Etse Satekla, Stonebwoy's legal name, appears on the charge sheet as the complainant, putting to rest any ambiguity about who initiated the legal action.

"According to the document, Livingstone Etse Satekla, known as Stonebwoy, a renowned musician and resident of Adjirigano, is what appeared on the document," Sadi said in an interview on Asempa FM on May 11, 2026.

WebkidAfrika faces four charges: publication of false news against Stonebwoy, offensive conduct, and actions contributing to the breach of peace.

The confirmation puts Stonebwoy's PR team in an awkward position. His Public Relations representative, Vida Adutwumwaa, had insisted as recently as the 2026 TGMAs on May 9 that the musician had nothing to do with the arrest and that authorities had acted on their own.

"It is not in Stonebwoy's power to cause the arrest of anybody. All we saw was that there was a court order and the guy was picked up," she said.

Adutwumwaa also suggested that WebkidAfrika's arrest may have had less to do with Stonebwoy and more to do with the blogger's broader social media conduct, pointing to posts allegedly disrespecting several prominent figures, including the Asantehene.

"We later saw that the person had been insulting various important personalities like the Asantehene and others on his social media handles. So if someone like that has been arrested, people should not instantly assume that it is Stonebwoy," she said.

The lawyer's confirmation on Asempa FM, however, leaves little room for that interpretation.

Watch the Twitter video below:

Reactions to Stonwbwoy's complaint against Webkid

@sadman1six said:

"Bro, I be stone boy fan, but at times we need to be truthful to ourselves. Wale has gone through worse than Stonebwoy. Arresting the boy is a no-no."

@borklo59285 said:

"It serves him right u think u can say anything and get away with it sleep there if u come to ur senses you would be in Nsawam."

@AJJacobAgyei said:

"I can tell you that his issue is not only about the Stonebwoys matter. Both the judges and the police may have gone through his tweets and seen those about Akufo-Addo and Otumfuo, he's in for a long haul."

@Asante_Bekwa said:

"I’m quite certain the police and judges have already seen some of his posts online. Honestly, he should just pray, because if not, they’ll really stress him. You can’t insult prominent people and expect to go free."

Shatta Wale responds to the arrest of SM Blogger Webkid, reportedly caused by Stonebwoy. Image credit: SHatta Wale, Stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale hug

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that rivals Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale shared an unexpected hug at a charity event for the Black Stars' World Cup campaign.

President John Mahama triggered the heartfelt moment during the fundraising ceremony on March 20, 2026.

The audience cheered as the two artistes embraced, marking a poignant reconciliation after years of rivalry.

Source: YEN.com.gh