Ghanaian musician King Promise has talked about his flamboyant lifestyle on an episode of The Delay show and left folks stunned

Ghanaians reacted to the video with think pieces, with many believing it was unnecessary for him to live such an opulent lifestyle

Ghanaian musician, King Promise, has talked about his luxurious lifestyle on an episode of The Delay show, which stunned many.

The young man seemed to have a high taste for designer clothes as he bragged about the price tag of his watch and sneakers.

Photo: King Promise in expensive sneakers Source: iamkingpromise

Source: Instagram

When asked about some expensive items he owned, Promise said the watch he was wearing cost GH₵247,727.31. According to him, he also owns a sneaker worth GH₵14,370.40. The musician also mentioned that he had also bought other items more expensive than the ones he mentioned.

Delay went on to question why he owned so many expensive things but did not own a house. The question got many laughing as they felt Delay was being sneaky.

The footage attracted interesting comments, with some advising Promise to be more frugal with his cash. Others felt he was not being truthful. See Video Here

Social Media Reactions

bransfordjr was impressed with Delay's question

Delay go fit ask you question then all of a sudden, life noe go sweet you

davidasa706 also said:

He doesn't have a house and wearing almost 50 thousand dollars tins, another TT is coming up soon,de will start begging at age 60s

asabea8 expressed surprise:

Eii and I bought watch for 350 gh and I thought I’ve made it in life?

obaayaablck was also intrigued:

King promise hwe yi3 na yab3twaa w)n saah because eiii

In other news, Ghanaian business mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar, has won the hearts of many as he flaunted his big beautiful family on social media.

The young millionaire, in a video he shared, spent time bonding with his family in their luxury residence and said family is the most important thing in the world.

The young family consisted of Cheddar's gorgeous wife and three strong boys who are growing up very fast.

Source: YEN.com.gh