Ghana Weddings: Handsome Groom In Rich Kente Almost Cries After Seeing Bride At Wedding Ceremony
- A handsome groom caused a stir at his traditional wedding ceremony after he got emotional upon seeing his wife-to-be
- The emotional young man was elegantly dressed in a rich Kente cloth and was supported by his groomsmen, who wiped tears off his face
- The video sparked reactions from netizens as they felt his emotional state was pretentious and just for the cameras
A Handsome Ghanaian man attended his traditional wedding adorned in beautiful Kente and gold ornaments.
The fashionably dressed groom arrived with his equally fashionable groomsmen in style. The groomsmen wore a different shade of Kente different to that of the groom.
Theirs was a deep shade of purple mixed with stripes of yellow and red, whiles the groom stood out in a bright red, yellow and green shade of the traditional cloth.
The young man stood and waited for his bride, and upon seeing her, a wave of emotions sprung up in him as he got close to tears.
One of his groomsmen pulled out a handkerchief and wiped his face to prevent tears from trickling down his cheeks. His pretty wife-to-be was also excited to see the groom and smiled brightly.
A man who seemed like the bride's father accompanied her and presented her to her future husband.
Netizens React To Groom Getting Emotional
asamoahagyemang wrote:
Senior please we wish you all the best but please don’t cheat
Yaa Korantemaa Antwi was not convinced:
Things like this don’t move me anymore.. na them
Nanaadepa gh also wrote:
I seriously don’t understand oooh hahaha as if he won’t cheat
Kelcy Abena said:
Men men men oh daabiso he is crying as if he wont cheat
beckybrown135 commented:
My friend go and sit down there as if he won’t cheat
