A handsome groom caused a stir at his traditional wedding ceremony after he got emotional upon seeing his wife-to-be

The emotional young man was elegantly dressed in a rich Kente cloth and was supported by his groomsmen, who wiped tears off his face

The video sparked reactions from netizens as they felt his emotional state was pretentious and just for the cameras

A Handsome Ghanaian man attended his traditional wedding adorned in beautiful Kente and gold ornaments.

The fashionably dressed groom arrived with his equally fashionable groomsmen in style. The groomsmen wore a different shade of Kente different to that of the groom.

Theirs was a deep shade of purple mixed with stripes of yellow and red, whiles the groom stood out in a bright red, yellow and green shade of the traditional cloth.

The young man stood and waited for his bride, and upon seeing her, a wave of emotions sprung up in him as he got close to tears.

One of his groomsmen pulled out a handkerchief and wiped his face to prevent tears from trickling down his cheeks. His pretty wife-to-be was also excited to see the groom and smiled brightly.

A man who seemed like the bride's father accompanied her and presented her to her future husband.

Netizens React To Groom Getting Emotional

asamoahagyemang wrote:

Senior please we wish you all the best but please don’t cheat

Yaa Korantemaa Antwi was not convinced:

Things like this don’t move me anymore.. na them

Nanaadepa gh also wrote:

I seriously don’t understand oooh hahaha as if he won’t cheat

Kelcy Abena said:

Men men men oh daabiso he is crying as if he wont cheat

beckybrown135 commented:

My friend go and sit down there as if he won’t cheat

