Musician and social media sensation, Archipalago, sparked reactions on social media after he publicly begged Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, for a kiss.

Archipalago Begs Yvonne Nelson For A Kiss Archipalago on TikTok

Source: UGC

In a video posted on his official Facebook and TikTok accounts, the controversial figure can be seen begging and pleading with the actress to grant his request.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Yvonne Nelson initially asked Archipalago if he wanted a kiss, a question which seemed to have excited Palago as he immediately readied his lips.

Yvonne allowed the socialite to kiss her on the cheek, but he wanted more and begged for access to the pretty actress' lips. In the video, Yvonne mentioned that Archipalago was a long-time friend, and she had not seen him in a while.

Another aspect of the video that caught the attention of netizens was Archipalago showing off his belt. He tucked in the middle part of his T-shirt to flex the Gucci belt around his waist.

The video quickly went viral, with many people reacting to Palago's antics. Many folks found it humorous and teased Palago for not getting what he wanted. Other criticized his fashion style.

Archipalago Sparks Reactions

Speed_upBro teased him:

Village boy , he Dey goo show belt. Woogye denn wo wiase ?? kurasini

Dennis Sweetness wrote:

U want thick tall woman to balance Babies Abi

Half Dollor teased him

She do u yawa finish She see say u no dey brush ur teeth

Kaptin Mole wrote:

Boys are very observant oo herrr It was after reading comments then that i went back to see again nd realized he came to show off belt eii krom ha asem

Source: YEN.com.gh