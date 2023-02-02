Shatta Wale won the hearts of his fans after he showed a rare side of his fashion sense, slaying in a beautiful Agbada outfit

In a video shared on TikTok, the musician walked elegantly while holding a cane and hopped into a porch Mercedes Benz S550

The video had Shatta fans in a frenzy as they were excited to see the dancehall star looking fresh and dapper

Ghanaian dancehall star, Shatta Wale, has once again caught the attention of his fans with his latest fashion statement. The On God hitmaker was spotted wearing a stunning blue Agbada outfit as he hopped in a sleek Mercedes Benz S550.

Shatta Wale Slays In Blue Agbada Photo Source: Shatta Wale on Snapchat

Shatta's Agbada had full-length wide sleeves and a pair of loose pants underneath. Shatta's choice of outfit showed his appreciation for African culture and tradition, and his fans loved it. The blue colour of the Agbada added a touch of sophistication and elegance to the already stylish musician.

But it was not just the Agbada that had fans talking. The Mercedes Benz S550 that Shatta sat in was a true head-turner. The luxurious vehicle was a testament to his success and hard work.

Checks done by YEN.com.gh show, the vehicle was worth over GH₵1 million. Shatta Wale's fans were proud that their favourite artiste made it to such an enviable level.

Folks familiar with Shatta Wale's lifestyle know he is not shy about flaunting his wealth and success. He has always been open about his journey to the top and how he worked hard to get there. His fashion choices and his car are just a reflection of his hard work and determination.

Fans Fawn Over Shatta Wale

flexiblegh840 said:

Governer of Ghana music ✌️

Star labista was impressed:

Me and my family all be S~M 4 life keep the stardom✨

winskeszgh was in love:

I really love you so much and anything about you Sm for life

Pheelz Says He And Shatta Wale Can Make A Hit, Shows Admiration For Him

In another story, Nigerian producer Pheelz in a video hinted at wanting to feature on a song with Ghana's Shatta Wale.

He made this known during an exclusive interview on 3FM, as he showed excitement as he spoke about wanting to work with Shatta Wale.

The video has got many Shatta Wale fans hailing Pheelz as they encourage the two to work together since it will throw the spotlight on Africa.

