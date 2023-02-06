Sarkodie and his entourage were on their way to town when he spotted his image at the back of a trotro

The rapper, who was in his vehicle, got near the public transport bus and acknowledged the driver for sticking his photo on his car

Sarkodie and the driver, including the passengers on the bus, shared a hearty laugh which warmed the hearts of netizens

Popular Ghanaian rap icon, Sarkodie, was left amazed when he spotted his face on the back of a trotro (public transport bus) while travelling with his entourage.

Sarkodie Spots His Image On The Back Of A Bus Photo Source: Sarkodie on Facebook, ym_burner TikTok

Source: UGC

The award-winning Ghanaian musician was in the passenger seat when he caught a glimpse of his photo boldly displayed on the back of the trotro.

Sarkodie and his entourage, amused by the unexpected coincidence, slowed down when they got next to the bus.

Sarkodie, known for his friendly demeanour, shared a laugh with the bus driver and acknowledged him, somewhat thanking him for the honour.

The rapper's entourage took videos of the hilarious incident, which later popped up on social media. Sarkodie, who has won numerous awards for his music, and is an entertainment icon in Ghana, has his photos on many vehicles like many other entertainers.

The hilarious incident sparked reactions on social media as fans of Sarkodie were pleased to see others celebrate the rap icon in their own unique and creative way.

Sarkodie Sparks Reactions

brightofficial08 said:

for now he's thinking of branding the whole car with sark....

Daniel Aryee839 wrote:

de way de guy laffsark give um samtin

G$TPVID‍ commented:

I saw the car yesterday he has remove the paint Nd he’s now using Sarkodie sticker all over the car

Source: YEN.com.gh