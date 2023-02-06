Yaw Dabo has retracted a statement he made about folks who spend time watching movies after heavy backlash

The actor earlier made the statement in an interview with Saddick Adams, which many found ironic since he was a movie actor

Yaw Dabo, in a new interview, apologized to Ghanaians and clarified his statement, saying he meant no harm

Popular Kumawood movie icon, Yaw Dabo, has issued an apology for a recent statement that has caused widespread controversy among movie enthusiasts.

The actor, who has a large following on social media, sparked outrage after labelling those who watch movies as lazy individuals in an interview with sports journalist, Saddick Adams. Dabo went as far as to say peeps who spent even an hour watching movies were wasting precious time.

However, after facing widespread criticism, Yaw Dabo has issued a public apology, expressing regret for any hurt his words may have caused.

In a new interview, the actor stated that he meant no harm with his words and expressed how sorry he was. He explained that he was only trying to encourage folks to spend their time profitably.

The apology has been well-received by movie lovers, who have accepted the actor's remorse and called for the public to move on from the incident. The controversy was in the trends for weeks, with Ghanaians planning to boycott any new Yaw Dabo movies.

Ghanaians Receive Dabo's Apology well

Adjei Philip commented:

the way i like u,but de day i hear this i was very disappointed on u paaaa. but now i 4give u bro

@Nana_B also forgave him:

Lol - Don’t worry I knew you will surely come back to apologize

user4876842433072 also wrote:

nice one, next time think before you talk apologie accepted ♥️☝️

Ghana Film Producers Releases Press Statement On Actor Calling Movie Lovers Lazy

In a related story, a press statement was released by The Ghana film producers society in order to render an apology on behalf of Samuel Yaw Dabo.

Yaw Dabo recently made a comment about people who watch movies and called them lazy if they could watch a movie for an hour or more.

The statement has been flagged as inappropriate and insulting, thus receiving a public apology from the producers of Ghanaian movies

