British actor Idriss Elba visited Ghana and met the president, Nana Akufo Addo, and the Asantehene, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II

The actor made it a part of his mission to meet dignitaries in the country and have a feel of the traditional practices in the country

He later also graced the first Akwesidae of 2023, a popular Ashanti regional cultural celebration, and stunned in Kente and gold

British-born Ghanaian Idris Elba has professed his love for Ghana and Africa on many occasions and has remained loyal to his roots. His acceptance and appreciation of the Ghanaian culture has earned him much praise from Ghanaians.

Stunned in African wear, he met the president, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Where he discussed his plans to support the Ghana movie industry and embark on projects that will produce new talents and grow the movie industry.

His next visit was to the Manhyia palace to celebrate the Akwasidae festival with the people of the Ashanti kingdom. Idris graced the occasion in his Kente and gold and warmed the hearts of Ghanaians with how he accepted and learned about Ghanaian culture.

Idris Elba: British Actor Wins The Hearts Of Ghanaians As He Stuns In Traditional Kente Cloth

Source: Facebook

Many were touched by his genuine interest in Ghanaian culture and heritage, and by his willingness to learn and understand the rich history of the Ashanti Kingdom.

Idris Elba has been vocal about his love for Ghana and African culture, and this visit was a testament to his commitment to embracing his roots.

Elba's visit to Ghana has been a huge success, and he has left a lasting impression on the people of Ghana. His appreciation and acceptance of their culture have earned him the admiration and respect of many, and he has become a true ambassador for Ghana and African culture. As one local resident noted, "Idriss Elba is not just a famous actor, he is now a true son of Ghana."

Netizens reacted to his photos:

kristo_ba commented:

He needs a Ghanaian wife if he's still single.

greenbackotoo commented:

Our royals are never to be tramped on

nanayawamoahkatakyie commented:

Kumasi is Kumasi ❤️Asanteman Piaaaaw

prince_jr_m commented:

Big Idris, we're proud of you

