Sarkodie has sent his condolences to the family of South African rapper, AKA, who was shot in the eastern city of Durban, South Africa

News of his demise broke on Friday, 10th February 2022, leaving many rap fans and well-wishers of AKA grief-stricken

Sarkodie's condolence message was short and simple, sparking mixed reactions from netizens, with some expecting a much deeper message

Ace Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has sent a heartfelt message of condolence to the family of the late South African rapper AKA.

Sarkodie Sends Condolences To Family Of AKA Photo Source: Sarkodie

Source: Facebook

The news of AKA's death came as a shock to the entire African music industry, and Sarkodie, hours after AKA's death, extended his condolences to the fallen rapper's family.

Sarkodie, who is considered one of the most influential rappers in Africa, took to his Twitter page to express his sadness over the loss. In a short message, he wrote:

We sympathize with the family

AKA, whose real name was Kiernan Forbes, was a well-known South African rapper known for his innovative style and powerful lyrics. He rose to fame in the early 2010s, quickly becoming one of the most prominent voices in the African music industry.

Over the years, he released several critically acclaimed albums and singles, winning numerous awards and accolades for his work. AKA and Sarkodie worked together in 2014 on the single Special Someone, which features Nigerian superstar Burna Boy.

An unknown gunman reportedly shot AKA in the city of Durban on Friday, 8th February 2023. Fans and fellow musicians are mourning the loss of the talented rapper. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to his legacy.

However, not all fans were satisfied with Sarkodie's message. Some felt that the message was too short and came too late, considering the close relationship between the two artistes.

Some fans took to social media to express their disappointment, with some saying that a more personal message would have been appreciated, given the close relationship between the two rappers.

Sarkodie's Condolence Message Sparks Reactions

the_marcoli_boy said:

it took you so long for someone who gave you a hit and all you could do is just a quote?

ghanayesu commented:

A person who gave you your biggest song died last night and you’re now giving him this? You should’ve done this last night bro.

Barishandess1 wrote:

This caption isn't worth it... coming from you..

Mawunya_ said:

To be frank, I was looking for something more deep from you. Not just a quote. I know some fans will say words won’t bring back Aka but hey! Words are powerful,

AKA's Former Manager Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane Was Also Gunned Down

In a related story, people are still wrapping their heads around AKA's unexpected death as new information keeps emerging.

His former manager Tebello Motosane has been identified as the second man who was gunned down with Supermega.

South Africans are reeling on social media trying to process the losing one of the country's greatest rappers.

