Ex-Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari was at the family residence of the late Christian Atsu to bid the former Black Stars ace farewell

While Muntari was quietly mourning, two excited ladies who were star-struck upon seeing the legendary Ghanaian player began to take selfie videos of him

The incident was captured on video and circulated on social media, causing a stir, with many folks calling the ladies insensitive

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ex-Black Stars midfield maestro Sulley Ali Muntari visited the family home of the late Christian Atsu to bid him farewell and pay his last respects.

Young Women Try To Take Videos Of Mourning Sulley Muntari Photo Source: Juliet Bawuah(Twitter), Ones Stop Blog Africa, Christian Atsu (Facebook)

Source: Facebook

The former Black Stars midfielder was spotted in the corner of the home, dressed in a black funeral cloth with a gloomy look on his face.

Muntari was visibly devastated by the loss of his friend and former teammate, and his emotions were palpable as he stood in silence.

Despite his grief, two ladies who were star-struck and excited to see the footballer began taking videos of him happily.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Muntari, however, maintained a sad look and looked away as they took the videos. It was clear that he was not in the mood for any attention. However, the ladies continued to take the videos, seemingly oblivious to his mood.

Many Ghanaians found the actions of the two ladies to be insensitive, given the solemn occasion. They took to social media to express their disapproval, with some calling for more respect and sensitivity during mourning.

Ladies Taking Videos Of Sulley Muntari Cause Stir

user2503537981787 said:

I feel embarrassed for this young woman ah what's that

lipcytipcy212 commented:

this man is really asking alot of questions in his mind allow him to mourn wai RIPP ATSU

Mr Obeng‍ wrote:

People are mourning and see how u are happy! Obi dwan awu no, na obi nkwan mu aye d3 ampa

Asamoah Gyan, Muntari, and Other Black Stars Players Visit Christian Atsu's Family Home

In a related story, after the tragic loss of Christian Atsu in the earthquake in Turkey, he was reported dead when his lifeless body was identified at his Rönesans Rezidans (Renaissance Residence) in Hatay, Turkey.

The heartbreaking news has put Ghana in a state of mourning as some of his teammates from the Ghana National Team, Black Stars, visited his family home to commiserate with his family.

Videos and pictures of their visit and their writing in the book of condolence have surfaced on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh