Kuami Eugene, in an interview with Delay on The Delay Show, responded to critics of his fashion sense and style

The musician said he does not dress to impress anyone and said he believes he has a good fashion sense because he is an Akyem man

Eugene went on to explain that style is a big part of showbiz, and sometimes he rocks certain looks or certain reasons

Ghanaian highlife and afrobeats artist Kuami Eugene has responded to critics of his fashion sense and style during an interview with Delay on The Delay Show.

Kuami Eugene rocking fashionable outfits Photo Source: kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

The musician made it clear that he does not dress to impress anyone and believes he has a good fashion sense because he is an Akyem man.

Eugene's fashion sense has been a topic of discussion among fans and critics alike, with some applauding him for his unique style while others criticize him for his daring fashion choices. However, the artist seems unfazed by the criticism, stating that he dresses for himself and not to please anyone else.

During the interview, Eugene explained that style is an essential component of showbiz, and as an artist, he must pay attention to his appearance. He also mentioned that he sometimes rocks certain looks for specific reasons, citing his Rugs To Riches album as an example of style influence. According to the artist, he dressed in a particular way to tell the story of the album.

The "Open Gate" hitmaker went on to say that he does not follow fashion trends blindly but rather tries to incorporate his unique style into his outfits. He also mentioned that he takes inspiration from various sources, including his culture and surroundings, to create his distinctive look.

