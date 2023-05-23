Ghanaian gospel artiste and preacher Sonnie Badu has shared a photo of his long hair, claiming there is a secret behind it

The pastor's statement came after he was asked by popular Ghanaian prophet Kumchacha to stop criticising pork eaters when he had tattoos and dreadlocks

For Sonnie Badu, the mystery about his hair has been kept from the public because his father had not allowed him to talk about it yet

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

US-based Ghanaian gospel artiste and preacher Sonnie Badu has long hair, a huge beard and tattoos on his body, making some Ghanaians criticise him.

For many of his critics, his physical appearance and fashion choices do not depict him as a Christian.

But it seems the preacher has a reason for leaving his hair all grown and in braids, despite his status.

Sonnie Badu Photo credit: @sonniebaduuk

Source: Instagram

Sharing a photo on his verified Instagram page, Sonnie Badu said he had a reason for keeping the long braided hair but has kept it a secret because his father had not yet permitted him to talk about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Someday, I'll share the story behind my long hair... just one day... if my father allows me.. #Secret of the family," Sonnie Badu said.

See Sonnie Badu's post below

Kumchacha and some Ghanaians descend on Sonnie Badu

Sonnie Badu had earlier received heavy criticism from Prophet Kumchacha for claiming that people who eat pork were possessed.

Kumchacha, just like other concerned Ghanaians, criticised Sonnie Badu for his looks, claiming that the same verse in Leviticus which he (Sonnie) was using to criticise pork eaters also talks about his "inappropriate looks".

Some Ghanaians react to Sonnie Badu's post

Some fans of the gospel artiste reacted positively to his photo and caption, eulogising him for his spirituality.

jackiesimpson46 commented:

LOVE MY SPIRITUAL FATHER!!!

broda.america commented:

That's my papa for life❤️

jah_know_star commented:

Ras Badu whaguan

jackiesimpson46 commented:

THANK YOU LORD

Black Sherif explains the "Illuminati" tattoo symbols

In other news, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Ghanaian hip-hop artiste, Black Sherif, described the goat emblem on his hand as a mountain goat's symbol.

Blacko claimed that, in contrast to recent allegations, his goat tattoo serves as a reminder of the mountain goat's tenacity.

The Grammy-winning musician claimed that the mountain goat could scale great heights without difficulty, a concept which inspired him to pursue music.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh