Brother Sammy, in a hilarious video, shared his ordeal in Dubai as he showed a strange whitish soup he was served at a hotel

The Ghanaian gospel singer said he requested for the popular Ghanaian dish light soup only to be served with what many described as a concoction

The video sparked a flurry of hilarious reactions from Ghanaians on social media as they also shared their own experiences

Ghanaian gospel singer Brother Sammy recently shared a hilarious video recounting his amusing experience during a trip to Dubai.

In the video, he showcased a strange whitish soup that was served to him at a hotel, leaving viewers in stitches.

According to Brother Sammy, he had requested for popular Ghanaian dish, light soup, but instead, he was presented with a peculiar concoction that didn't resemble what he had expected. In the video, his facial expressions of confusion and disappointment added to the comedic effect as he held up the unappetizing substance for the camera.

The video quickly went viral, sparking a wave of laughter and amusement among Ghanaians on social media. Many users also chimed in, sharing their own funny experiences with unconventional food. Brother Sammy has captured attention multiple times with his antics.

Brother Sammy's dish sparks funny reactions

cantonaasis said:

You are wearing “show your stomach”t op with the inscription “Celine“ why won’t they give you white soup

rit.aokyere wrote:

This is exactly what we going through here they have milk soup,corn soup,rice soup etc

lindayeboah29 commented:

I remember when l was hungry in the plane ✈️ come and see soup eii

stylishbel added:

Wei de3 lupi recipe

DJ Switch was also served a strange dish

In a similar story, DJ Switch, in a video, took a trip with American Airlines, and she was not too pleased with the dish she was served.

The talented winner of Talented Kidz made light of the situation as she complained that the food she had been served wasn't as tasty as it looked.

The young lady was initially confused when she saw the menu and decided to opt for a beef dish, but to her surprise, it came with an abundance of vegetables and leaves, which left her utterly perplexed.

