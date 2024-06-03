Afronita Reacts To Third Place Finish At Britain's Got Talent: "We Made Ghana Proud"
- A video of Afronita's reaction after she and her partner came third in the final of Britain's Got Talent is trending
- She expressed joy that she and her dance partner made it to the top three of the competition
- Many people who thronged the comment section of the video have celebrated Afronita and Abigail
Ghanaian dancer Afronita has gone public after she and her dance partner Abigail came third in the final of Britain's Got Talent.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @calebfeels.com, Afronita during an interview, said she was happy they came third in the competition.
She expressed gratitude to God, adding that she and Abigail had made the nation and their families proud.
"I know this was God's plan and He has done it perfectly. we made Ghana proud, we made our families proud, we made ourselves and our careers proud,” she said with a broad smile.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
At the time of writing the report, the video of Afronita's interview had raked in over 2,000 likes and 50 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians congratulate Afronita and Abigail
Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video celebrated Afronita and Abigail on their third-place finish in the competition.
Afronita will be great
Well Spoken, we're very proud of you, congratulations dear
Sweetcut8e indicated:
I like your POSITIVE Attitude ✨️. God knows best and He'll surely make your Dance school bigger than you imagine. Well done to you and Abigail. love u both
Joyce Amartey replied:
really proud of you guys congratlations
Deeyalarry added:
We’re still proud of you guys
Simon Cowell commends Afronita and Abigail
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that all four judges who sat on the final of Britain's Got Talent gave Afronita and Abigail a standing ovation after their performance.
One of the judges, Simon Cowell, went over after the show had ended to congratulate and commend Afronita and Abigail for their performance.
He was captured in a video giving Afronita a warm hug after the show.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.