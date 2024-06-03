A video of Afronita's reaction after she and her partner came third in the final of Britain's Got Talent is trending

She expressed joy that she and her dance partner made it to the top three of the competition

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video have celebrated Afronita and Abigail

Ghanaian dancer Afronita has gone public after she and her dance partner Abigail came third in the final of Britain's Got Talent.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @calebfeels.com, Afronita during an interview, said she was happy they came third in the competition.

She expressed gratitude to God, adding that she and Abigail had made the nation and their families proud.

"I know this was God's plan and He has done it perfectly. we made Ghana proud, we made our families proud, we made ourselves and our careers proud,” she said with a broad smile.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Afronita's interview had raked in over 2,000 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians congratulate Afronita and Abigail

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video celebrated Afronita and Abigail on their third-place finish in the competition.

VonnicYAS commented:

Afronita will be great

Lois Darling stated:

Well Spoken, we're very proud of you, congratulations dear

Sweetcut8e indicated:

I like your POSITIVE Attitude ✨️. God knows best and He'll surely make your Dance school bigger than you imagine. Well done to you and Abigail. love u both

Joyce Amartey replied:

really proud of you guys congratlations

Deeyalarry added:

We’re still proud of you guys

Simon Cowell commends Afronita and Abigail

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that all four judges who sat on the final of Britain's Got Talent gave Afronita and Abigail a standing ovation after their performance.

One of the judges, Simon Cowell, went over after the show had ended to congratulate and commend Afronita and Abigail for their performance.

He was captured in a video giving Afronita a warm hug after the show.

