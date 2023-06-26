High school leavers who attended Faith Montessori held their annual prom night on June 26, 2023

The night was filled with glitz and glamour as students thronged the plush venue in their stunning outfits

Many people on social media have admired how beautifully they celebrated the 2023 prom night as they shared positive reviews

Ghanaian international school, Faith Montessori School, marked its annual prom night for its high school leavers on the memorable night of June 26, 2023.

Faith Montessori prom night

Faith Montessori students thronged the venue of their annual prom night, dazzling in their corset gowns and suits.

The night was filled with glitz and glamour as photos and videos of the plush decor emerged on social media.

The theme for the unforgettable night was Vogue, black, gold and red, which was evident in the decor.

Below are videos of the plush decor at the recently held prom night of Faith Montessori's high school leavers.

People react to lovely videos from the 2023 prom night of Faith Montessori

Videos and pictures from the event got many Ghanaians drooling at the lavish decor present at the venue to celebrate the final-year students who completed Faith Montessori.

Many people could not believe that the event was held in Ghana, as they asked questions in the comment section of the posts.

See beautiful reviews about the event from social media users below:

_mys_naa_ stated:

Food was amazing, and your service is

sussiesprettythings commented:

Premium enjoyment

hella_pretty_yella said:

Absolutely beautiful!!!

_wil.liaam commented:

Chale hmmm money dey Ghana

_mr_quelvyn remarked:

Is it the Faith Montessori I know at Gbawe??

thenaashikavic_gh said:

my kid’s former school ❤️ best school ❤️

