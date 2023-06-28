Bisa Kdei is over the moon with Sarkodie's new diss track, which is actually targeted at Yvonne Nelson

In a post, the singer revealed that he has listened to the song on numerous occasions since its release

Netizens who reacted to the post are, however, unhappy with the comments by the singer

Award-winning Ghanaian highlife musician, Bisa Kdei, has sung the praises of his colleague, Sarkodie, who released his new single, Try Me, which is a diss song to Yvonne Nelson.

The Mansa hitmaker, on Wednesday, June 28, took to Twitter to reveal his excitement, adding that he had listened to the song so many times.

Bisa Kdei speaks on Sarkodie's diss track Photo credit: @BisaKdeiOfficial/YouTube @Yvonne Nelson

He reposted the song on his timeline with the caption:

"I’ve listened to this like 10 times. Heeerrrrrh," accompanied by a fire emoji.

At the time of writing the report, the tweet by Bisa Kdei had gathered over 400,000 views.

Ghanaians unhappy with Bisa Kdei

Netizens who took to the comment section of the post expressed disgust over the actions of Bisa Kdei regarding the issue.

@ericboatenggh commented:

You’ve listened to the song more than the number of hit songs you have recorded

@KwameLaker replied:

If Becca is to write a book about you, would you get the words to reply? Pipe down Masa.

@Ajongy1 stated:

Comot for der.. opana dey fool u dey praise am...

@ameg_stan commented

use same energy to drop hit songs, you're finished!

Yvonne Nelson is a hypocrite

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a lawyer in the UK, Chris Vincent Agyapong, has waded into the ongoing spat between actress Yvonne Nelson and rapper Sarkodie.

In a post on Facebook, Chris lashed out at Yvonne Nelson for crying foul about Sarkodie's response to the termination of pregnancy allegation she made in her book about the rapper.

"So, Yvonne Nelson has the right to write a book and tell whatever story she wants—calling it her truth. Yet, Sarkodie, has no right to reply in whatever sharp tongue he chooses. Many of our Ghanaian women (large black women) at a time will be sleeping with multiple men, thinking they are smart or hotcakes. When they get pregnant, they try to pin it on the most successful among these men or the person with the biggest potential," Chris fired on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh