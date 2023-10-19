Ghanaian business magnate has urged journalists to reduce their focus on betting and amplify the country's talents

He said this, while shooting down veteran footballer, Tony Yeboah's claims that football in Ghana is dead

McDan established that Ghana has always had the talents for football and thus a potential to reap the economic benefits of the beautiful game

The Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies, Dr Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan has charged the country's journalists to be more proactive with its efforts in amplifying talents.

At the recently held Joy Thought Leadership event on the topic "Football Economy: re-purposing our approach to development - the Saudi Arabian experience" McDan, as a panel member made this statement when asked what can be done to attract investors in Ghanaian football.

"Football is a billion dollar business, and we need to take it serious because we have it,” he established in his statement as he spotlighted his efforts along the lines of talent development.

McDan tells journalists to reduce focus on sports betting

McDan charges journalists to tighten the grip on Ghanaian football

The 2021 EMMY 'Man of the Year' with various sports-related investments blamed the media for devoting more time to foreign leagues, which reduces the interest in local tournaments and suppress the talent potential.

Talking about Ghana's potential to make football a pillar of its economy, McDan urged journalists to reduce the focus on betting and promote talents emphasising the need to ramp up the interest from all stakeholders.

During the panel discussions, he also criticised that sports stakeholders have become big thinkers and small doers, obsessing with models and case studies from other economies.

"It's about time we leveraged what we have, than getting ahead of ourselves."

Unlike Saudi Arabia, which has a clear plan to develop its football sector through capital injection, McDan believes Ghana can carve a position for itself as a talent basket and the media's role in promoting local league cannot be overemphasised.

McDan disagrees with Tony Yeboah's claims that football is dead

Ghana has a rich football history and legacy. It has won the Africa Cup of Nations four times (1963, 1965, 1978, and 1982), and considered among the most successful national teams on the continent behind Egypt and Cameroon.

Yet the nation's current football woes have warranted claims from many people including the national legend Tony Yeboah, that the sport is dead.

At the thought leadership event, McDan begged to differ. He cited bad leadership on various fronts as a huge bottleneck to the sport's development.

McDan wants to buy Nottingham Forest

Yen.com.gh reported that McDan had set eyes on EPL top flight Nottingham forest as one of his potential passion projects.

He said he has been a fan of the club and would want to own it, helping him push more local talents to play at the top level.

