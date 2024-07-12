Alogte Oho has become the second Ghanaian artiste to perform at the renowned Glastonbury festival

His performance with his Sounds of Joy band assembled in Bolgatanga was featured on BBC

A snippet of his show has sparked a frenzy only as Ghanaians share their remarks

Ghanaian singer Alogte Oho and his band, Sounds of Joy, performed at this year's Glastonbury Festival in the UK.

The Glastonbury Festival attracts over 200,000 people every year and is the largest performing arts festival in the world.

Available data indicates that the singer became the second Ghanaian to perform at Glastonbury after Pat Thomas and the Kwashibu Area Band.

Alogte Oho's rise to the top

Alogte Oho is a Frafra gospel artiste who released his debut album in 2007.

In 2013, he met German drummer and producer Max Weissenfeldt, who has worked with top stars, including Lana Del Rey.

Alogte's song Mam Yinne Wa' (God, You Love Me So), which has become an international hit, was born as the Frafra singer was recovering from a serious car accident that nearly cost him his life.

He performed the hit song along with a slew of culturally rich tunes from his catalogue, fueling his one-hour set at the Glastonbury festival, which also featured performers from other African greats, including Burna Boy.

Alogte Oho is one of several diamonds in the rough scattered across Ghana's northern regions, including King Ayisoba and Atongo Zimba.

Ghanaians react to Alogte Oho's performance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Alogte Oho's performance.

@patrickcorrigan6530 said:

Grammy performance

@theDutton wrote:

Was in the crowd for this and happily dancing throughout, what a wonderful band. Watch the full set on BBC iPlayer if you can, the Drummer is an absolute menace! His solo is FIRE

@jo_syls_studios remarked:

I don’t know but these kinds of music are soothing to the ear. No wonder the whites like these kinds

Sarkodie, Darkovibes and King Promise to perform at the Olympics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's French Embassy confirmed the news of Sarkodie's Olympics 2024 performance, which broke out prematurely.

A representative from the embassy shed more light on the upcoming performance, which will include King Promise and Darkovibes.

