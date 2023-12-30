In 2023, many people attained motivating feats that earned them the attention of significant eyeballs and the media spotlight

Some of these people included siblings who walked across the stage in their schools to graduate on the same day

YEN.com.gh has captured some of the cutest stories of siblings whose remarkable achievements made headlines

When some people took to social media this year, they basked in their proudest moments and achievements in diverse fields with families and loved ones.

These remarkable moments and events included siblings who attained and celebrated milestones together and on the same. The accomplishments made waves, earning the personalities media and national attention.

Ace Anan Ankomah's daughters and 2 other cutest stories of Ghanaian siblings in 2023.

Source: Twitter

Among the people who earned the spotlight from social media and traditional media were the children of prominent Ghanaian legal practitioner Ace Anan Ankomah, who gained acceptance to the Ghana Bar.

YEN.com.gh has compiled the cutest stories of siblings who made themselves and their loved ones proud with their achievements.

1. Lawyer Ace Anan Ankomah's children called to the Ghana Bar

Senior partner at Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah Lawyer Ace Anan Ankomah received praise when his daughters were admitted to the Ghana Bar. His son, Papa, has already reached this milestone, and his daughters, Ohemaa and Niakoaa, followed suit during the 60th enrolment onto the Roll of Lawyers on Friday, October 20.

Ace Anan Ankomah's daughters and 2 other cutest stories of Ghanaian siblings in 2023.

Source: Facebook

2. Three Ghanaian brothers admitted to the Ghana Bar

People celebrated three Ghanaian brothers who were called to the Ghana Bar. It came after one of the brothers, @_sigis, posted photos and a video of himself and his siblings dashing in their robes before the 60th Call to the Bar ceremony by the General Legal Counsel (GLC).

3. Identical twin brothers graduate from UMaT

Twin brothers Abdul-Rahman Ishaak and Abdul-Rahim Ishaak emerged valedictorian and salutatorian at the 15th Congregation of the University of Mines and Technology - UMaT.

Abdul-Rahman bagged an 88.79 Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA), while his twin, Abdul-Rahim, received a CWA of 88.67. The duo graduated with BSc degrees in Mining Engineering.

