A Ghanaian chef, Chef Abena Kwartemaa, was captured again sleeping behind the stove during her Guinness World Record longest marathon cooking in Kumasi

Her sous chef was also in the kitchen being of assistance to her through the challenging moments of the attempt

Many people laughed hard in the comments, while others compared her attempt to that of Ghana's Chef Smith, who had cooked for over 700 hours

Ghana's Chef Abena Kwartemaa got many people concerned for her health when another video of her falling into a deep sleep during her Guinness World Record (GWR) surfaced online.

Chef Abena Kwartemaa slept during her GWR cook-a-thon. Image Credit: @mari.gyata

Chef Abena Kwartemaa fell into a deep sleep during her GWR cook-a-thon

Another video of Chef Abena Kwartemaa falling into a deep sleep has gone viral on social media. The video was captured when she had cooked for over 280 hours.

The Ghanaian Chef had her meals heating on the stove while she dozed off. She sat on the stool with her neck bent.

In another video trending, her sous chef was seated on the stool behind her while she chopped foodstuffs into a bowl.

Below is a carousel post of Chef Abena Kwartemaa sleeping during her GWR cook-a-thon.

Reactions as another video of Chef Abena Kwartemaa sleeping during her GWR cook-a-thon surfaced

The video got many people laughing hard in the comments, as many believed that she had violated her resting time for the challenge.

Others also mentioned another Ghanaian chef, Smith, who is also attempting the same GWR attempt and has cooked for over 700 hours.

amareggie2 said:

The helper too is sleeping

iamblessy_1 said:

Nipa y3 mm)b) (In Odiii Torna’s voice)

lilianamakye said:

This one de33 disqualification dat ooo

libigal_66 said:

Cookathon sleepathon,,,she go break alll

mawuse_ese said:

Chef Smith is doing a great job he deserves to win.

