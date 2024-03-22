Kwesi Arthur, in a post on X, lamented about the heat in Ghana, and it sparked reactions from many Ghanaians

Many Ghanaians reacted, saying they could relate to Kwesi's pain and affirmed that the heat in Ghana has been unbearable for some time now

There have been a few rains in Ghana in the past few weeks, but the sun's rays remain persistent, with the heat refusing to subside

Ghanaian musician Kwesi Arthur has voiced his discomfort about the persistent heat in Ghana. His complaint has since sparked reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians echoing his sentiments.

Kwesi wrote on his X page, "Ghana hot," adding a red-faced emoji with sweat on its face. Many Ghanaians chimed in to share their own experiences with the relentless heatwave.

Many followers of Kwesi Arthur expressed their frustration, affirming that the heat has indeed been unbearable for some time now.

Despite a few rains in the past weeks, the sun’s rays remain persistent, with the heat refusing to subside. This has raised concerns among citizens, especially those in urban areas within Accra, where concrete structures often intensify the heat.

Kwesi Arthur's complaint sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Tema_Akwala said:

Yeah Firelord Ozai dey spend vacation for here

six_cold commented:

You no run o, we dey inside together

MayhamiB reacted:

Ghaha hot, Tema hotter Two heats one Fan see the air u deliver

Ababraids wrote

You should have stayed outside

RFreshkid lamented:

E rain yestee be that o

malik__szn teased:

You no see nothing yet

annesophieave also said:

Congo too Chad is 45 degrees .. my next week will be hell

