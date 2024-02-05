Rick Ross and Stonebwoy had a conversation on Instagram Live and the Ghanaian artiste was asked by the MMG boss which musician he would love to work with

Stonebwoy told Rick Ross that he would love to work with Rihanna or Taylor Swift, adding that it has always been his dream

Rick Ross also talked about his upcoming collaboration with the dancehall star and said that he wanted to get it done soon

Ghanaian dancehall sensation Stonebwoy had an interesting conversation with American rapper and entrepreneur Rick Ross on Instagram Live. The two stars discussed music, business, and their mutual admiration for each other.

Stonebwoy, Rick Ross and Rihanna. Photo Source: badgirlriri, stonebwoy, richforever

Source: Instagram

Rick Ross, who is the founder of Maybach Music Group (MMG), asked Stonebwoy which musician he would love to work with in the future. Stonebwoy did not hesitate and named two of the biggest pop stars in the world: Rihanna and Taylor Swift.

Rick Ross agreed with Stonebwoy and praised his choice of collaborators. He also revealed that he was looking forward to releasing a song with the Ghanaian artiste soon.

Stonebwoy thanked Rick Ross for his support and expressed his excitement about their upcoming project. The conversation has excited many Ghanaians who have expressed their desire to see the collaboration materialise.

Stonebwoy and Rick Ross excited Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Rich Hommie said:

Stonebwoy is humble das why he's going too far

Investor Kwaku said:

Stonebwoy is over talented frankly speaking mah number one artist in Ghana

AddiPalmer6996 commented:

@STONEBWOY even though i know you do not know me but trust me your happiness is my happiness, your sadness is my sadness and your win is mine. Love u

deliberry wrote:

Exactly bro people saying stonebwoy is doing self put put today see the benefit Bhim Bhim Bhim

Little girl sings Stonebwoy's song

In another story, a little girl in a video, impressed many on TikTok as she sang Stonebwoy's Overlord tune word for word.

The girl, who is a student of Asawinso Methodist JHS, was able to rattle the heavy patois in the song without messing up the lyrics.

The video, which was shared on the school's social media account, had many Ghanaians praising the girl's talent.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh