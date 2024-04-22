Ghanaian model Akwasi Kardashian pleaded with Ghanaians to come to his aid as he battles kidney disease

In tears, he disclosed that he would need GH¢700k to undergo a kidney transplant

Many people were concerned about the rising cases of kidney problems in the country, while others encouraged others to donate to him

Ghanaian model Akwasi Kardashian is pleading for funds to help him undergo a kidney transplant.

Akwasi Kardashian suffers from kidney failure

During an interview with popular Ghanaian blogger Sammykaymedia, Akwasi Kardashian broke down into tears as he tried to put his plight before Ghanaians.

The Ghanaian supermodel was laying in bed throughout the interview with his body connected to a dialysis machine at the Hope Medical Centre. In tears, he said he needed GH¢700,000 in order to undergo a kidney transplant.

Narrating how he found out he had kidney failure, he said that he had been suffering from high blood pressure for about five years. However, in 2023, he started to feel strange because anytime he ate, he would throw up.

So he was referred to the Ridge Hospital, where he was admitted into the emergency ward after several tests; that was where doctors diagnosed him with kidney disease.

A medical professional at the dialysis facility at the medical centre disclosed that one could spend between GH¢15,000 and GH¢20,000 on dialysis.

Below is a video of Akwasi Kardashian pleading for funds to undergo a kidney transplant:

Reactions to the video of Akwasi Kardashian pleading for funds for a kidney transplant

Below are the thoughts of Ghanaians on Akwasi Kardashian in a vulnerable state, pleading for funds to undergo a kidney transplant.

ameyaw112 said:

Wow this kidney thing is becoming a big problem oh. God help us

priscilla_opoku_agyeman said:

Oh my God. This makes me sad

phyllisafrifa said:

He needs NSPPD by the mercy of God he will be well

ohemaa__josel said:

Why not take the video from another angle or blur the face of the woman behind?

amaa_kita said:

Eiii this kidney thing is getting scary ooo hmmm

kobbyjaytheblogger said:

Eeeiiii charlie, we are nothing but dust ampa… God be our helper in these trial times

weez_berlg said:

Government should do something about these high figure bills , it is claiming lives . How is he gonna come up with these huge sums of money? This is hectic always. He already Spent ghc 20,000, and they're asking for more, which means it's just a bonus bill. This Country is something now

alfred_rockson said:

Awwww that's sad, did he say "he had a BP and couldn't take his medicine or didn't take his medicine"? Whyyyyy........??

