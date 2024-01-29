Bishop Ajagurajah has sent some words to presidential aspirant and leader of The New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, AKA Cheddar

The popular pastor said in a recent video that Cheddar will lose in the 2024 presidential elections because it's not yet his time

Ajagurajah's video has sparked a huge debate online

A popular man of God and the founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Ajagurajah, has said that the leader of The New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, will not be successful in his attempt to become the president of Ghana.

The well-known preacher said he had received a revelation about Cheddar that must be taken seriously.

Ajagurajah says Cheddar will lose the 2024 elections. Photo: @iamfreedom @ajagurajah_official

Ajagurajah slams Cheddar

In the video found on @ghpagetv on Instagram, Ajagurajah said even if the whole country votes for Cheddar, he will still not win the 2024 elections because it's not yet his time to become president.

Continuing what he called a deep prophecy, the founder of the Ajagurajah Movement said Cheddar will become president one day, but 2024 is not his year. He added that Cheddar will be a "wicked" president who has no regard for human pain or emotion.

Bishop Ajagurajah compared Cheddar with a former president of Uganda, Idi Amin, who was regarded as a dictator. According to the bishop, Cheddar will be worse than Idi Amin because he is a man who does not forgive his enemies and believes in exacting revenge on all his offenders.

The bishop continued that nobody can stop Cheddar from becoming president of Ghana one day because it has been written in his destiny.

Cheddar, who was recently fined for allegedly failing to pay his taxes, has yet to react to the prophecy made by Ajagurajah.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below.

alby_hay said:

We all know he will not win this year, but years from now, he will get there

mario222gh said:

I am still with the New Force regardless

ruhy_ruhaima said:

Let me be careful of my comments then

laptopshopavailable said:

Still, I need him to come to eliminate, execute nana addo and npp oneday

