John Dumelo Donates Motorbikes, Streetlights To University Of Ghana Security Services
- Actor/politician John Dumelo has donated motorbikes and streetlights to the University of Ghana Security Services
- The items were received by the Acting Security Coordinator, Mr Iddrisu Seidu, on behalf of Management with gratitude
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions, some lauding him while others saying the move was politically motivated
Ghanaian actor/politician Jonh Dumelo has donated two motorbikes and six street lights to the University of Ghana Security Services.
The move by the NDC Ayawaso West Wuoguon parliamentary candidate forms part of efforts to improve security on campus.
The Acting Security Coordinator of the University of Ghana, Mr Iddrisu Seidu, received the donation on behalf of the school's management.
Mr Iddrisu expressed his profound gratitude to John Dumelo for the gesture.
“Ignore the false propaganda”: John Dumelo responds to claims he assaulted someone during voter registration
John Dumelo seeks to become the next MP for Ayawaso West Wuoguon Constituency
The renowned actor seeks to become the next Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.
He will be contesting on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket and has commenced various activities to promote his candidacy, which includes this donation exercise.
Netizens react to John Dumelo's donation to University of Ghana police station
Netizens who saw the post have expressed mixed reactions to John Dumelo's gesture. While some lauded him for it, others also said it was a move to score political points.
@Nii Odoi-Mensah wrote:
"Asenso koti get motor oo."
@Indigenous Bawjiase Boy wrote:
"Student harrassed."
@Kayonegh wrote:
"After all this, the vagabond Tescon boys will come out and lie to people about this man. @johndumelo God bless you for thy good works."
John Dumelo bags Master's degree in Law from University of Ghana, photos drop
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor and politician John Setor Dumelo has bagged a Master's Degree in Law from the University of Ghana.
Dumelo received his Law Master's, with a speciality in Natural Resources, as part of the University's recently held congregation for graduate students.
The Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC parliamentary candidate announced his new academic feat with a post on social media.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Also, Jessie previously served as a reporter with The Independent Ghana as a multimedia journalist. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yem.com.gh