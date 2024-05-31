Actor/politician John Dumelo has donated motorbikes and streetlights to the University of Ghana Security Services

The items were received by the Acting Security Coordinator, Mr Iddrisu Seidu, on behalf of Management with gratitude

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions, some lauding him while others saying the move was politically motivated

Ghanaian actor/politician Jonh Dumelo has donated two motorbikes and six street lights to the University of Ghana Security Services.

The move by the NDC Ayawaso West Wuoguon parliamentary candidate forms part of efforts to improve security on campus.

The Acting Security Coordinator of the University of Ghana, Mr Iddrisu Seidu, received the donation on behalf of the school's management.

Mr Iddrisu expressed his profound gratitude to John Dumelo for the gesture.

John Dumelo seeks to become the next MP for Ayawaso West Wuoguon Constituency

The renowned actor seeks to become the next Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

He will be contesting on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket and has commenced various activities to promote his candidacy, which includes this donation exercise.

Netizens react to John Dumelo's donation to University of Ghana police station

Netizens who saw the post have expressed mixed reactions to John Dumelo's gesture. While some lauded him for it, others also said it was a move to score political points.

@Nii Odoi-Mensah wrote:

"Asenso koti get motor oo."

@Indigenous Bawjiase Boy wrote:

"Student harrassed."

@Kayonegh wrote:

"After all this, the vagabond Tescon boys will come out and lie to people about this man. @johndumelo God bless you for thy good works."

John Dumelo bags Master's degree in Law from University of Ghana, photos drop

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor and politician John Setor Dumelo has bagged a Master's Degree in Law from the University of Ghana.

Dumelo received his Law Master's, with a speciality in Natural Resources, as part of the University's recently held congregation for graduate students.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC parliamentary candidate announced his new academic feat with a post on social media.

