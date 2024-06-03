TGMA 24: Davido Congratulates Stonebwoy, Hails Dr Louisa After AOTY Win
- Stonebwoy has won the Artiste Of The Year for the second time in his career
- The musician's milestone has attracted positive remarks from numerous fans and colleagues, including Davido
- The Nigerian star congratulated Stonebwoy and hailed his wife for being a strong pillar of support
Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy was crowned the Artiste of the Year at the 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.
Social media has been awash with positive remarks for the Afro-dancehall and Afroebats superstar as he wins the ultimate for the second time.
Scores of his globally renowned colleagues, including Davido, have joined the train celebrating Stonebwoy's milestone.
Davido hypes Stonebwoy and his wife
Stonebwoy and Davido have had a thriving relationship, especially following their recent explosive collaboration, Activate.
The Nigerian star has also grown fond of his Ghanaian colleague's family after he enjoyed a warm reception in their home last year.
Celebrating Stonebwoy's milestone, Davido said,
"Numero uno. No debate. Anybody wey no gree go gree last last. congrats, my brother. Love you and the family. It's your time."
He also expressed his love for the family in a comment under Dr Louisa's post hailing her husband after winning seven awards crowning an astounding year under review.
Davido leads a tall list of global superstars, including Jordyn Sparks, Rohan Marley, and Angelique Kidjo who took to social media to hail Stonebwoy.
Fans react to Stonewboy's milestone
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's historic win at the just-ended Telecel Ghana Music Awards.
ogeethemc said:
GOD IS FOREVER THE GREATEST,congratulations ma dawggg
claudialumor wrote:
Keep winning King! 1GAD! Bhim!
michaelblackson noted:
I’ll be in Ghana tomorrow, i miss my Broda
deejayneptune commented:
Mi Brethen , congratulations
angeliquekidjo added:
Congrats!!! Happy to have been part of this project!
Stonebwoy joins Davido at Madison Square
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Grammy-nominated Nigerian musician Davido surprised his fans with a special performance with Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy at his sold-out Madison Square Garden concert.
The 19,500-capacity arena was filled with cheers and screams the moment Stonebwoy appeared on stage to perform their hit song Activate.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
