Stonebwoy has won the Artiste Of The Year for the second time in his career

The musician's milestone has attracted positive remarks from numerous fans and colleagues, including Davido

The Nigerian star congratulated Stonebwoy and hailed his wife for being a strong pillar of support

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy was crowned the Artiste of the Year at the 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Social media has been awash with positive remarks for the Afro-dancehall and Afroebats superstar as he wins the ultimate for the second time.

Scores of his globally renowned colleagues, including Davido, have joined the train celebrating Stonebwoy's milestone.

Davido hypes Stonebwoy and his wife

Stonebwoy and Davido have had a thriving relationship, especially following their recent explosive collaboration, Activate.

The Nigerian star has also grown fond of his Ghanaian colleague's family after he enjoyed a warm reception in their home last year.

Celebrating Stonebwoy's milestone, Davido said,

"Numero uno. No debate. Anybody wey no gree go gree last last. congrats, my brother. Love you and the family. It's your time."

He also expressed his love for the family in a comment under Dr Louisa's post hailing her husband after winning seven awards crowning an astounding year under review.

Davido leads a tall list of global superstars, including Jordyn Sparks, Rohan Marley, and Angelique Kidjo who took to social media to hail Stonebwoy.

Fans react to Stonewboy's milestone

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's historic win at the just-ended Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

ogeethemc said:

GOD IS FOREVER THE GREATEST,congratulations ma dawggg

claudialumor wrote:

Keep winning King! 1GAD! Bhim!

michaelblackson noted:

I’ll be in Ghana tomorrow, i miss my Broda

deejayneptune commented:

Mi Brethen , congratulations

angeliquekidjo added:

Congrats!!! Happy to have been part of this project!

Stonebwoy joins Davido at Madison Square

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Grammy-nominated Nigerian musician Davido surprised his fans with a special performance with Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy at his sold-out Madison Square Garden concert.

The 19,500-capacity arena was filled with cheers and screams the moment Stonebwoy appeared on stage to perform their hit song Activate.

