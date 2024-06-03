Sydnie Christmas won the 17th season of Britain's Got Talent ahead of Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail

The singer who used to work as a cleaner came first during the finale, taking home a cash price of £250,000

Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail came third, missing out on the converted title to Sydnie, but Ghanaians are proud of them regardless

British singer Sydnie Christmas emerged victorious in the 17th season of Britain's Got Talent.

The singer, who used to be a cleaner, clinched the title, leaving the audience and judges spellbound by her performance. Her success at the show has won her a substantial cash prize of £250,000.

The competition was fierce, and among the top acts were Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail, who dazzled with their electrifying moves. Their performances, which were filled with the rich cultural heritage of Ghana, earned them a respectable third place. Despite not securing the top spot, the duo has garnered immense support and pride from their home country. Ghanaians have celebrated their achievement, recognizing the dancers' talent and dedication.

Sydnie's story is equally as impressive as Afronita and Abigail's. The singer has previously shared that she used to work as a cleaner to make ends meet.

Sydnie gets congratulated

Simon Cowell hugs Afronita

In a related story, Afronita and Abigail placed third at the just-ended 17th season of Britain's Got Talent.

In a video, Judge Simon Cowell could be seen hugging Afronita, who smiled after the contest.

Congratulatory messages have poured in from Ghanaians praising the dance duo for putting Ghana on the map, praising them.

