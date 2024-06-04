The man in the viral Agartha has come to explain what led to his reaction in the trotro

In the video, he lamented that he had invested so much in his girlfriend only to be jilted in the end

Many people who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the video

A Ghanaian man who has taken social media by storm after his heartbreak video went viral has broken his silence.

Stephen Luke, the young man who was filmed in a commercial mini bus berating his girlfriend for cheating on him with another man, has come out to explain his side of the story.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @nda_media, the embattled young man said his issues with his girlfriend began after the lady asked for financial support to enrol in a nursing training school.

He explained that even though he could help in that regard, he made sure to get the lady to start selling fried eggs with breads.

Stephen said matters became worse after he found out his girlfriend had started having an affair with another man.

"I confronted the guy only for him to tell me that Agartha mentioned my name as her brother."

Tears began to roll down his cheeks as he recounted how his mother died.

"My family informed me that mom was sick and needed money for treatment. Rather I used my money to get my girlfriend to learn a trade, hence loosing mum," he sad wiping his tears.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 60,000likes and 7000 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the video's comments section shared varied opinions, with many calling out Agartha for her actions.

Gyan Bill Clinton stated:

sorry bro life still goes on .....dj play him Nana Ampadu 'Mentumi ntena Agartha hwɛ m'anim

Kwadwo Gyamfi reacted:

he is not crying because of Agartha...but because he did not use the money to save mum...rip mum...

testimony

Agatha reminds me of Agya koo's and Mcbrown's broken heart movie Agatha

Lady admits dating boyfriend because of money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady has sparked huge reactions after she talked about why she jilted her ex-boyfriend.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the lady who was quizzed on why she broke up with her ex said it was because he was broke.

The lady added that her current boyfriend is not good-looking, but she is dating him because he has money and takes good care of her.

