Funny Face has leaked a WhatsApp conversation between himself and his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole

The chats indicated that the comedian's baby mama was preventing him from seeing his kids

The comedian sent several messages to the mother of his children, but she did not reply to any of them

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face is in the midst of a custody dispute with his ex-partner, Vanessa Nicole, over access to his children.

The situation has escalated following the leak of a WhatsApp conversation, revealing the comedian’s attempts to communicate with his daughters and the financial support he provides despite his own challenges.

The leaked conversation shows Funny Face, known in private life as Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, repeatedly reaching out to Vanessa Nicole and expressing his desire to be involved in his daughters’ lives. He detailed his efforts to provide for them, including a monthly payment of GH¢1,100, despite not having a steady income since his release from prison.

The comedian’s post sparked debate in the comments section of the post. Some folks criticised him for sharing private conversations on social media.

Funny Face sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

iammadiba__ said:

Public service announcement Just be careful who you have a baby with because what is this???

rossy12_bae said:

Kumasi is not abroad Funny go there and visit your family

benzgadpharas commented:

Bro, you shouldn’t have posted this; this message has nothing to do with social media. Bro sometimes try to live a private life at least

daddy.boat said:

You are not serious in life , so with this chat you want people to see that you are the good person here while Ama is the bad one , posting this is not necessary

Funny Face flaunts fine lady

In another story, Funny Face, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, flaunted a fine lady that had many of his followers talking.

The video showed the comedian getting cosy with the pretty lady, who had a beautiful skin tone and looked well-endowed.

The comedian previously dated Vanessa Nicole, his baby mama, a relationship that went sour and led to Funny Face battling with depression.

