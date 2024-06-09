Stonebwoy’s Wife Rocks Stylish White Top And Pleated Pants At His Private Party: "Powerful Couple"
- Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy's wife was among the best-dressed female celebrities at this private dinner party
- The dental surgeon wore a simple two-piece outfit and heavy makeup to enhance her flawless beauty
- Some social media users have commented on Dr Louisa's elegant outfit to the star-studded event
Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year winner Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly called Stonebwoy, and his beautiful wife didn't disappoint with their outfit selection at this private party.
The father-of-two and his team organised a party to celebrate his outstanding achievements in the Ghanaian music industry and his latest award from Charter House, the organisers of TGMA.
As expected, Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, was spotted in a long-sleeve white top and form-fitting pants without showing skin.
She wore a long frontal lace curly hairstyle while accessorizing his look with an expensive jewellery set.
Stonebwoy looked dapper in a three-quarter sleeve kaftan and matching trousers styled with a red Mobutu hat.
Check out the photos below:
Nadia Buari, Zynnell Zuh and other celebrities attend Stonebwoy's private dinner
Some Ghanaian celebrities and entertainment pundits, including Nadia Buari, Zynnell Zuh, Michael Blackson and others, graced the event to celebrate the 2024 TGMA Artiste Of The Year winner.
Check out the photos below:
Some social media users have commented on Dr Louisa's outfit to her husband's private party over the weekend
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
esinam stated:
Lady Louisa whenever there is bad news about Stone.louisa : babe did you do it.stone: no babe.louisa don't mind them babe dey will talk and stop .stone and louisareason dey look stronger than abena kokor
dzidedi_xo stated:
I wish, I like this post millions times..
updateking_ stated:
Good wife….. Fella is also a good wife material
farcry99 stated:
Powerful couple
wizkid_miles stated:
Clean
adjei_stunner stated:
In fact God has blessed Stonebwoy
wizkidyunch stated:
Beautiful couple
raheemdrisil stated:
Woman Of Virtue ❤️❤️❤️
amoakoa11 stated:
❤️❤️❤️❤️ bhimmmmm
doriiis.kye stated:
Gen Zee couple
enokmensah stated:
Bhim things
Source: YEN.com.gh
