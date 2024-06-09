Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy's wife was among the best-dressed female celebrities at this private dinner party

The dental surgeon wore a simple two-piece outfit and heavy makeup to enhance her flawless beauty

Some social media users have commented on Dr Louisa's elegant outfit to the star-studded event

Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year winner Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly called Stonebwoy, and his beautiful wife didn't disappoint with their outfit selection at this private party.

The father-of-two and his team organised a party to celebrate his outstanding achievements in the Ghanaian music industry and his latest award from Charter House, the organisers of TGMA.

Stonebwoy and his pretty wife look perfect together. Photo credit: @robphotography.

As expected, Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, was spotted in a long-sleeve white top and form-fitting pants without showing skin.

She wore a long frontal lace curly hairstyle while accessorizing his look with an expensive jewellery set.

Stonebwoy looked dapper in a three-quarter sleeve kaftan and matching trousers styled with a red Mobutu hat.

Check out the photos below:

Nadia Buari, Zynnell Zuh and other celebrities attend Stonebwoy's private dinner

Some Ghanaian celebrities and entertainment pundits, including Nadia Buari, Zynnell Zuh, Michael Blackson and others, graced the event to celebrate the 2024 TGMA Artiste Of The Year winner.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on Dr Louisa's outfit to her husband's private party over the weekend

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

esinam stated:

Lady Louisa whenever there is bad news about Stone.louisa : babe did you do it.stone: no babe.louisa don't mind them babe dey will talk and stop .stone and louisareason dey look stronger than abena kokor

dzidedi_xo stated:

I wish, I like this post millions times..

updateking_ stated:

Good wife….. Fella is also a good wife material

farcry99 stated:

Powerful couple

wizkid_miles stated:

Clean

adjei_stunner stated:

In fact God has blessed Stonebwoy

wizkidyunch stated:

Beautiful couple

raheemdrisil stated:

Woman Of Virtue ❤️❤️❤️

amoakoa11 stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️ bhimmmmm

doriiis.kye stated:

Gen Zee couple

enokmensah stated:

Bhim things

