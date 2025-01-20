Numerous gospel stars and celebrities honoured Empress Gifty's invitation to her late mother's funeral in Tema

After the ceremony, the gospel singer's colleagues and friends gathered to celebrate the late 70-year-old's life

Videos of her serving drinks and food at the event have surfaced online, garnering significant traction from fans

Ghanaian singer Empress Gifty welcomed numerous celebrities and gospel musicians to her mother's funeral in Tema on January 18.

Source: Facebook

The singer's late mum, Agnes Aba Annan, popularly known as Agaga, was a veteran Kumawood actress who starred in several films and commercials. She passed away last year at the age of 70.

Among the celebrities spotted at the funeral were Obaapa Christy, Diana Asamoah, and Kofi Kinaata, who took turns performing at the funeral.

Videos of the Watch Me hitmaker at a hearty gathering after the funeral have surfaced online. Still clad in funeral cloth, Empress Gifty was seen interacting with special guests, including TikTok viral star Deaconess Abokoma.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Empress Gfty took protocol duties as she humbly served snacks like Spring Rolls and kebabs at the ceremony.

A waiter was also seen with bottles of Guinness on a tray, walking around seeking the attention of guests.

Ghanaians react to Empress Gifty

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Empress Gifty's act of service at the party organised after the funeral.

Real -Madrid ✨ wrote

"Been an only daughter is not easy I have been here before

user6170395483217 noted:

"If u hate her u hate her for nothing she is just a free spirited person."

mili cosmetics remarked:

"She and Nana Ama have de same welcoming spirit nd energy 🥰."

sew with Meg Meg shared:

"Tell empress that I said I will learn from her."

Block Mama commented:

"The hole her mum has left can never be replace,but God will see her through 🙏."

Queen 👸👑 ASIBI 🥰👸 reacted

"I am that friend that will take the tray and start serving even if I came as a guest but still them show me shege 😜."

user8601580873408 commented:

"Good job but very hyper, be careful you don't fall sick after the funeral. your husband needs you to night 🥰."

210620H added:

"When her mum was alive and empress was always with her none of you were asking where the siblings were!!! Please allow her to do as she pleases."

Hannah Marfo heartily sings after her daughter's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that gospel music luminary Hannah Marfo, who lost her daughter Mildred Dwira Dwomoh, had earned significant empathy from fans after videos of her singing Papa Muo Bone Muo.

The song, is a classic from the singer's catalogue released decades ago. It admonishes Christians to remain steadfast and loyal to God at all times.

As Hannah Marfo mourned her beloved daughter, who used to help with her ministry, the singer is taking a page out of her book.

